Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming March 4, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Maison Solutions Inc. (“Maison” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSS) investors who purchased (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2023 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between October 5, 2023 and December 15, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Maison investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Maison-Solutions-Inc/.

On December 15, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report about Maison, alleging a number of “red flags” concerning potentially illegal activities. Hindenburg reported that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Xu, is also the President of J&C International Group (“J&C”) a company which “support[s] immigration services for high-net-worth Chinese investors” and that J&C, Xu, and an alleged related entity, Hong Kong Supermarkets, allegedly used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program. Hindenburg’s investigation further revealed that the Company may be “being pumped by WhatsApp chat rooms” with screenshots of chatrooms showing “trading plans.”

On this news, Maison's stock price fell $12.71 per share, or 83.6%, to close at $2.50 per share on Friday, December 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume. By the commencement of this action, Maison stock has traded as low as $1.50 per share, a more than 62% decline from the $4 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Maison securities, you may move the Court no later than March 4, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

