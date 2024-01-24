Expanding Mice Model Market Propels Life Sciences Research, Forecasts a Surge to $2.54 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mice Model Market by Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing), Type (Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice, Hybrid/Congenic Mice), Technology, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Recent research on the burgeoning Mice Model Market has unveiled critical insights that underscore the industry's growth, which is expected to soar with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.34%, reaching a valuation of $2.54 billion by the year 2030. This surge is primarily fueled by the escalating need for advanced studies on human diseases and the development of innovative treatments.







The extensive use of mice in research has been pivotal, particularly for their genetic and biological similarities to humans, making them an indispensable asset in understanding various disease progressions and treatment responses. With the increasing incidence of immune and rare diseases, as well as cancer, there has been a notable uptick in research activities, which in turn amplifies the demand for these models.

Dynamics and Constraints Affecting Market Trajectory

Despite the current growth trajectory, the market faces challenges, including stringent regulations and the ethical use of animal models, which may impede the utilization of mouse models. Nonetheless, the rise in adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), alongside the growing implementation of non-invasive assessment techniques, is set to offer lucrative opportunities that could overcome existing constraints.

Regional Insights Predict Strong Market Presence

Geographical analysis reveals significant expansion in the Americas, propelled by continuous research and development activities, support from federal governments, and a rise in genetic disease occurrences. Europe follows closely, with increased utilization of mice models in age-related disease studies, backed by favorable government initiatives. The Asia-Pacific region, not to be outdone, is witnessing a considerable increase in clinical research underpinned by governmental support.

FPNV Positioning Matrix & Market Share Analysis

The FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis serve as robust analytical tools that provide an all-encompassing view of the vendor landscape. These evaluations offer insights into business strategies, product satisfaction, market performance, and competitive dynamics, thereby equipping companies with the knowledge to strategize for market dominance.

Key Company Profiles and Market Segmentation

Within the report, profiles on major companies are meticulously crafted, shedding light on the latest developments and innovations in the market. A detailed market segmentation is also included, which divides the market into multiple service and product types, such as breeding, cryopreservation, various genetically engineered models, and technologies such as CRISPR and TALENs.

The report's segmentation extends even further, delving into specific applications, including studies related to cardiovascular health, oncology, diabetes, and central nervous system disorders, offering a granular view of the market's numerous facets.

Conclusion

This research is a critical asset for stakeholders within the Mice Model Market, delivering strategic insights on market penetration, competitive intelligence, and forecasting trends. It is poised to guide informed decisions in a market that serves as the bedrock for progressive medical research and therapeutic advancements.

The data compiled within this publication addresses key player positioning, market size estimates, and potential areas for investment, as well as an examination of technology trends and regulatory landscapes that define the industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

