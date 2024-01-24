Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Surpass USD 498 Billion by 2030 with Enhanced Focus on Remote and mHealth Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Type (Ambulatory Patient Monitoring, Hospital Inpatient Monitoring, mHealth), Product (Diagnostic Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Monitoring Devices), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a striking development underscoring the accelerated adoption of digital technology in healthcare, the latest market research report on the Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market indicates remarkable growth. According to the study, the industry is on track to expand from an estimated USD 103.46 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 498.68 billion by 2030, soaring at a CAGR of 25.19%.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix, a crucial tool integral to this comprehensive market analysis, offers discerning insights into vendor performance and strategy alignment. It aids stakeholders in selecting offerings that closely match their user requirements and assists companies in navigating the competitive landscape for a solid foothold in the market.

By conducting an exhaustive Market Share Analysis, the research delivers a penetrating examination of the vendors within the Digital Patient Monitoring Devices sector. It presents an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, competitive pressures, and the strategic issues that enterprises face in their quest to solidify their market presence.

Key highlights from the report

The research provides vital information on market entry strategies, technological advancements, and the regulatory framework governing the digital patient monitoring landscape.

It projects the market trajectory, anticipating significant revenue expansion fuelled by evolving trends like mHealth and remote patient monitoring.

The report scrutinizes the product innovation and development efforts made by leading industry players striving to meet the increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic monitoring devices.

Unveiling Market Trends and Anticipated Growth

The Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market report profiles and analyzes top-tier vendors and their roles in shaping the industry through innovation and strategic initiatives. Among these, a diverse range of products from diagnostic to therapeutic monitors are explored, elucidating their growing importance in ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and hospitals across the globe.

Comprehensive Segment Analysis

The study further breaks down the market into various sub-segments offering stakeholders clarity on which sectors hold the most promise. Wearable devices, wireless sensor technology, remote patient monitoring, and telehealth are all analyzed for their market potential and trends.

Geographical growth hotspots such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa are closely examined, with a spotlight on key countries driving the expansion within these regions.

Driving Informed Decision Making

Through its valuable insights on market penetration and development, product diversification, and competitive intelligence, the report equips industry participants with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and develop robust market entry and expansion strategies.

The Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market research is a testament to the industry's resilience and dynamic evolution, marking a transformative phase where technology and healthcare converge to redefine patient care standards. Stakeholders can now access this insightful resource to keep abreast of the pivotal trends and harness the upcoming opportunities in the digital patient monitoring domain.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $129.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $498.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Airstrip Technologies Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cloud DX Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Corporation

ResMed Inc.

Smiths Medical MD, Inc.

VitalConnect Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vg515

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment