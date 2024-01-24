Global Bicycle Lights Market Forecast 2024-2030, by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Mounting Type (Headlight, Rear Safety Light, Side Safety Light) and Sales Channel

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bicycle Lights Market by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Mounting Type (Headlight, Rear Safety Light, Side Safety Light), Sales Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive market analysis of the Bicycle Lights sector projects a robust growth trajectory. The market, which stood at an estimated USD 964.99 million in 2023, is forecasted to burgeon at a CAGR of 7.10% to reach an approximated USD 1,560.42 million by 2030.

This latest report delves into a range of critical components within the global Bicycle Lights Market. It offers profound insights, including technology advancement, mounting types, sales channels, and a thorough breakdown of geographic proliferation.

Technological Innovations in Lighting Poised to Illuminate the Bicycle Lights Domain

Among the diverse technologies influencing the market, LED lights emerge as frontrunners, owing to their energy efficiency and longer lifespan compared to Halogen and Xenon counterparts. Our analysis explores how these advancements are setting new precedents for consumer expectations and safety standards.

Comprehensive Market Share Analysis Offers Competitive Edge

In the ever-competitive bicycle accessories industry, our report's market share analysis is an essential tool for stakeholders. It provides an in-depth look into the market's dynamics, helping companies understand their position and strategize accordingly to augment their market presence.

Luminary Vendors Steering the Market Landscape

The report also showcases key profiles of leading vendors who are shaping the Bicycle Lights Market with their cutting-edge products and strategic initiatives. Their pioneering efforts are highlighted, illustrating the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit driving the sector forward.

Global Reach: Untapped Markets and Established Regions Detailed

The Americas, with a focus on major economies such as the United States and Canada, alongside emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico.

Asia-Pacific's vibrant markets including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where rising urbanization and fitness trends boost demand.

Europe, the Middle East & Africa, featuring affluent markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, paired with potential-laden regions like Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Industry leaders, innovators, and investors will find this report an indispensable source of knowledge that underpins strategic decisions and propels their businesses into a forward trajectory in the global Bicycle Lights arena.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Bicycle Lights Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Technology

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Mounting Type

Headlight

Rear Safety Light

Side Safety Light

Sales Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

Companies Profiled

Blackburn by Vista Outdoor Inc.

Cateye Co., Ltd.

Eastman Industries Limited

GACIRON

Garmin Ltd.

GoldMore

Knog Pty Ltd.

Kryptonite by Allegion PLC

Lezyne USA, Inc.

Lord Benex International Co., Ltd.

Lupine Lighting Systems GmbH

Nite Ize

NiteRider Technical Lighting

Outbound Lighting LLC

Planet Bike

Princeton Tectonics

Revolights

Sate-Lite (Foshan) Plastic Product Co., Ltd.

Schwinn by Pon Holdings B.V.

Seattle Sports Co.

See.Sense

Serfas

Trek Bicycle Corporation

