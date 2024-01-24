Global Cycling Power Meters Market Forecast Report 2024-2030 - Market Projected to Reach USD 540.84 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cycling Power Meters Market by Type (Aero-Capturing Power Meters, Axle Power Meters, Axle-Crank Power Meters), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cycling Power Meters market is witnessing a period of robust growth according to a recently published report, which offers a comprehensive analysis and forecast of this niche but expanding sector. As cycling sports gain worldwide popularity and cyclists increasingly turn to technology to enhance their performance, the demand for cycling power meters is shooting up.

The study estimates the market size, valued at USD 400.54 million in 2023, to escalate at a steadfast CAGR of 4.38%, reaching approximately USD 540.84 million by 2030. This growth is underpinned by the rising interest in cycling as a sport and fitness activity, bolstered by technological advancements in power meters.

The Multipronged Growth Path of Cycling Power Meters

The report segments the Cycling Power Meters Market into various types, including Aero-Capturing, Axle, and Axle-Crank Power Meters, each catering to different cyclist preferences. In terms of distribution channels, the study breaks down the market into offline and online sectors, revealing the increasing influence of digital platforms on purchasing habits.

Applications diversifying into multiple cycling disciplines

Analysis of the application spectrum indicates considerable usage across mountain, road, and sports bicycles. With each discipline requiring different performance metrics, the demand diversifies, rendering a dynamic market landscape.

Key Insights and Strategic Outlook

Market Penetration: The extensive data representation provides clarity on market presence and helps identify the foothold of the existing leaders.

Market Development: Examination into emerging markets and the assessment of current market segmentations guide a strategic approach to market development.

Market Diversification: Insights into product innovation and geographic expansion strategies offer a roadmap for diversification.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Detailed analysis of market shares and company portfolios enables an understanding of the competitive scenario.

Product Development & Innovation: Future-forward insights showcase potential technological advancements and product breakthroughs.

The study highlights the application of the FPNV Positioning Matrix to understand the vendors' business strategies and product satisfaction levels, classifying them into categories such as Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, and Vital. Moreover, the Market Share Analysis provides a window into the current market dynamics and competitive standings based on revenue and customer base.

Global Coverage and Forecasting



With a focus on markets such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, the report also details the market dynamics across numerous regional landscapes, emphasizing regions like the United States, China, India, France, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Relevant findings illuminate the journey ahead for the Cycling Power Meters Industry, outlining pivotal steps and decision-making processes for stakeholders. The culmination of market research encapsulated in this report guides readers to intelligently navigate the Cycling Power Meters Market landscape with a view towards future growth prospects and technological trends.

By delivering crucial marker beacons in the Cycling Power Meters market, the report aids businesses and individuals in strategizing for market entry, competitive analysis, and pursuit of innovation, crafting a pivotal resource for informed decision-making.

The growing trend towards data-driven training among cyclists and the focus on enhancing cycling performance signifies this market's potential, making it an area of keen interest for industry stakeholders.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $417.97 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $540.84 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Cycling Power Meters Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type

Aero-Capturing Power Meters

Axle Power Meters

Axle-Crank Power Meters

Chainring Power Meters

Crank Power Meters

Crank-Spider Power Meters

Hub Power Meters

Pedal Power Meters

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Application

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Sports Bicycle

Companies Profiled

4iiii Innovations Inc.

Arofly

Bryton Inc.

CatEye Co., Ltd.

FSA SRL

Garmin Ltd.

iQsquare

Magene Fitness

Pioneer Corporation

Power2Max by Saxonar GmbH

Rotor Componentes Tecnologicos S.L.

Shimano Inc.

SRAM, LLC

Stages Cycling

Velocomp LLC

Verve Cycling Pty Ltd.





