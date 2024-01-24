Global Bicycle Motors Market Forecast Report 2024-2030, Featuring Bafang Electric, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Continental, DAPU Motors, Nidec, Yamaha Motor Company & More

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bicycle Motors Market by Operation Type (Combined, Pedal Assisted, Throttle Assisted), Motor Type (Direct Drive Hub Motor, Friction Motor, Geared Hub Motor), Capacity, Sales Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Bicycle Motors Market is experiencing significant growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.68% from 2024 to 2030. This new research publication reveals that the market value is projected to increase from approximately USD 13.61 billion in 2024 to USD 18.93 billion by 2030, suggesting a robust expansion of the industry.

The study provides a nuanced analysis of market dynamics, offering insights into how different operating mechanisms, motor types, and capacities are carving out market shares. It touches upon various motor capacities, ranging from less than 350W to above 750W, further analyzing the impact of sales channels, including OEMs and aftermarket services, across a diverse geographical landscape.

With the FPNV Positioning Matrix at its core, the publication scrutinizes key vendors within the Bicycle Motors Market, assessing them against rigorous metrics of Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This segmentation into Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V) categories enables a transparent view of vendor positioning and strategy within the market ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

In-depth Market Share Analysis, offering insights into competitive positioning and revenue contributions.

Detailed profiles of industry leaders like Bafang Electric, Brose Fahrzeugteile, and Continental AG.

Segmentation and coverage across operation types (Combined, Pedal Assisted, Throttle Assisted), and motor types (Direct Drive Hub Motor, Geared Hub Motor, Mid-drive Motor).

Examination of regional market performance in areas such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Europe, Middle East & Africa region.

Significant Market Insights:

Market Penetration: An elucidation of comprehensive insights offered by the top industry players.

Market Development: Highlights profitable emerging markets and exploration of mature segments for potential investments.

Market Diversification: Details on new product introductions, unexplored regional territories, and investment opportunities.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Profiles extensive assessments about the competitive landscape and intelligence.

Product Development & Innovation: Furnishes insights into prospective technological trends, R&D movements, and novel product introductions.

An Evolving Market Landscape

The Bicycle Motors Market research anticipates key technological advancements and regulatory shifts poised to shape the future of mobility. With a focus on strategic moves and modes of operation, the report furnishes crucial insights for stakeholders eyeing investment in the rapidly evolving bicycle motors landscape.

Interested parties looking to understand the nuances of the Bicycle Motors Market can glean valuable data from this comprehensive analysis, which aims to facilitate informed decision-making and strategic planning, ensuring alignment with market trends and consumer demands.

The tailored research speaks directly to the needs of a diverse spectrum of industry participants, ranging from investors and market analysts to industry executives and policy makers, underlining its breadth and depth of coverage.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Bicycle Motors Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Operation Type

Combined

Pedal Assisted

Throttle Assisted

Motor Type

Direct Drive Hub Motor

Friction Motor

Geared Hub Motor

Mid-drive Motor

Capacity

350W-750W

Above 750W

Less Than 350W

Sales Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Profiled

Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd.

BionX International Corporation

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co.

Continental AG

DAPU Motors

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

GO SwissDrive AG

Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG

JD Components Co., Ltd.

Kalkhoff Werke GmbH

Luna Cycle LLC

Nidec Corporation

Ortlinghaus-Werke GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Revonte Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shimano Inc

SR Suntour Europe GmbH

Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine Co., Ltd.

TDCM Corporation

TQ-Systems GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

