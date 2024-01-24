North America Massage Equipment Market Outlook Report to 2028 - Corporate Wellness Programmes to Improve Employee Well-Being and Productivity Drives Massage Equipment Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Massage Equipment Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Massage Equipment market was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2022. North America places a strong emphasis on wellness and self-care, with consumers actively seeking ways to improve their overall well-being. Massage equipment offers a convenient and accessible avenue for individuals to incorporate relaxation and stress relief into their daily routines, aligning with the region's wellness-oriented culture. Furthermore, the region's relatively high disposable income levels allow a substantial portion of the population to invest in premium health and wellness products, including massage equipment.

Many North American businesses are adopting corporate wellness programmes to improve employee well-being and productivity. The inclusion of massage equipment in these programmes aims to reduce workplace stress and create a positive work environment. North America places a significant emphasis on fitness and an active lifestyle. Massage equipment aids in muscle recovery, alleviates post-exercise soreness, and complements fitness routines, contributing to its popularity among fitness enthusiasts.

Based on the categories, Non-Electric categories have the second-largest market.



Non-electric massage equipment is often more affordable than its electric counterparts, making it accessible to a wider range of consumers. This affordability appeals to individuals seeking cost-effective wellness solutions without compromising on quality. Non-electric massage equipment is user-friendly and typically requires minimal setup or technical knowledge. Consumers can easily incorporate these tools into their daily routines for self-massage and relaxation. As well, non-electric massage equipment often aligns with traditional massage techniques and cultural practises. The integration of non-electric massage equipment into fitness and exercise routines is a growing trend.

Based on the application, which includes leg and Foot massagers, they had the second-highest market size in 2022.



The North American population often leads sedentary lifestyles due to desk jobs and long periods of sitting. This can result in discomfort, muscle tension, and circulation issues, particularly in the legs and feet. Leg and Foot Massagers provide targeted relief for individuals seeking to alleviate these concerns caused by their daily routines. Many individuals experience stress and fatigue due to work-related pressures.

As part of corporate wellness initiatives, companies are integrating Leg and Foot Massagers into their programmes to promote relaxation, enhance employee well-being, and reduce stress during and after work hours. The ageing population in North America is more focused on maintaining mobility and well-being. Leg and Foot Massagers offer therapeutic benefits to individuals dealing with age-related issues such as circulation problems, muscle stiffness, and joint discomfort.



Based on the end user segment, the residential segment is growing.



The Residential segment's growth is driven by the convenience and accessibility of having massage equipment readily available at home. Consumers increasingly seek ways to integrate wellness and relaxation into their daily routines without the need to travel to external locations, making residential massage equipment an attractive option. Furthermore, Residential massage equipment allows individuals to enjoy a private and personalised massage experience. Users can tailor the intensity, duration, and type of massage to their specific preferences, creating a customised wellness regimen. Home-based massage equipment provides flexibility in terms of usage times. Consumers can use the equipment at their convenience, whether it's before or after work, during weekends, or as part of their morning or evening routines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer behaviours and attitudes, encouraging many to invest in home-based wellness solutions. Residential massage equipment aligns with this shift towards self-care and well-being at home. Some residential massage equipment is designed to serve multiple functions, such as massage chairs that can also function as regular seating or recliners. This trend appeals to consumers seeking versatile furniture that complements their living spaces.



Based on the product type segment, stationary equipment was a growing market in 2022



Stationary massage equipment is commonly used in professional settings like spas, wellness centres, and clinics. The prevalence of these establishments in North America contributes to the demand for stationary massage. equipment. Stationary massage equipment often offers advanced features, such as adjustable settings, various massage techniques, and ergonomic designs. These features cater to consumer preferences for personalised and effective massage experiences. Based on therapy, vibrator therapy will have the second highest market share in 2022.



Based on the Distribution channel, Specialty stores have the second highest market share in the North American market.



Specialty stores that exclusively focus on massage equipment are likely to offer a wide range of products specifically tailored to customer needs. Their expertise in the field allows them to curate a selection of high-quality and relevant massage equipment. Specialty stores often offer customers the opportunity to try out and experience different massage equipment before making a purchase. This hands-on experience can be crucial when choosing the right product. There are several specialty stores that offer a wide range of massage equipment in the North American market, including the Massage Warehouse, Oakworks Solution, Earthlite, Body Choice, and many more.



