EHANG SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In EHang To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EH) and reminds investors of the February 2, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it is partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On November 7, 2023, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled "EHang: Hollow Order Book and Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last In Line For Takeoff." The report stated, in pertinent part, that "92+% of EHang's claimed 1,300+ unit preorder book is based on 'dead' or 'abandoned' deals, failed partnerships, and newly-formed customer entities with no discernible operations."

On this news, the price of EHang American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") declined $1.90 per ADS, or 12.7%, to close at $13.06 on November 7, 2023.

