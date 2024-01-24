Mixed Tocopherols Market Expected To Reach $6.7 Billion By 2028, Fueled By Surging Demand In Personal Care Products As Per The Business Research Company's Mixed Tocopherols Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Mixed Tocopherols Global Market Report 2024, the global mixed tocopherols market has demonstrated robust growth, with a projected market size reaching $5.31 billion in 2024, reflecting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This follows the market's expansion from $5.02 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the mixed tocopherols market is poised for sustained growth, with expectations to reach $6.75 billion in 2028, driven by a compelling CAGR of 6.2%. The key catalyst for the mixed tocopherols market growth is the increasing demand for personal care products, where mixed tocopherols play a pivotal role as potent antioxidants, contributing to skin protection, reducing signs of aging, and enhancing product stability and efficacy.



The Role of Personal Care Products

The rising demand for personal care products has become a significant driver for the mixed tocopherols market. These tocopherols act as powerful antioxidants, safeguarding the skin from oxidative stress, reducing signs of aging, and contributing to the stability and efficacy of formulations. In the 4th quarter of 2022, L'Oréal S.A. reported an increase in sales of consumer products and active cosmetics, underlining the substantial demand for personal care items.

Key Players

The major players operating in the mixed tocopherols market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Inc., Merck Co. & KGaA, Nutralliance Inc., Scoular Company, Vitae Caps SA, B&D Nutritional Ingredients Inc., Davos Life Science Pte. Ltd., and more.

Advanced Preservation Systems

Major companies in the mixed tocopherol market are actively focusing on introducing advanced preservative systems to stay ahead in the market. Layn Natural Ingredients, for instance, launched the Plantae Preservation series, SustaNX, in October 2021. These systems replace synthetic antioxidants and offer a range of polyphenol-rich antioxidant solutions for various applications, including food, beverages, flavors, fragrances, and pet foods.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the mixed tocopherols market in 2023, showcasing the region's significant contribution to the market's overall growth.

Market Segmentation

The mixed tocopherols market is segmented based on:

Type: Alpha Tocopherols, Beta Tocopherols, Gamma Tocopherols, Delta Tocopherols. Source: Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Corn Oil, Other Sources. Form: Powder, Liquid, Gel. Application: Food And Beverage, Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics.

Mixed Tocopherols Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the mixed tocopherols market size, mixed tocopherols market segments, mixed tocopherols market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

