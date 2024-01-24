Global EMI Shielding Market Size To Worth USD 11.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.3%

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global EMI Shielding Market Size To Grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.





The market for EMI shielding is comparable to a seed sown in rich soil. Effective EMI shielding solutions are more important than ever because of the increasing complexity and density of electronic devices in our lives. The need for electromagnetic interference protection grows along with technology. Growth is being driven by the telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries because electronic components need to coexist peacefully without causing disturbance. With new materials and designs coming to market that provide a robust shield against the ever-expanding electronic noise, the EMI shielding market is changing and adapting. Having to keep up with emerging technologies is one of the challenges. It's becoming increasingly difficult to produce effective EMI shielding without compromising performance as our devices get smaller, faster, and more sophisticated.

EMI Shielding Market Value Chain Analysis

The foundation is made up of raw materials such coatings, conductive polymers, metallic foams, and gaskets. These unsung heroes provide the groundwork for solutions including EMI shielding. The artisans that transform raw materials into functional shielding components are the manufacturers. Whether it's shaping metal into a conducting container or weaving conductive threads into fabric, this is where the magic happens. Manufacturers put the various parts together to create the whole EMI shielding solutions. This could include conductive gaskets that snugly fit the gaps or electronic shielding enclosures. Testing then becomes the main focus. Strict quality control ensures that the EMI shielding satisfies industry standards and needs. After all, you wouldn't want a shield with cracks in its armour.

EMI Shielding Market Opportunity Analysis

The more electronic devices permeate our lives, the greater the need for effective EMI shielding. Expanding industries like IoT, 5G, and electric vehicles are driving up need for better EMI shielding solutions. The medical field is expanding rapidly. The need for trustworthy EMI shielding increases as the use of electronic medical equipment increases. It ensures the smooth operation of such sophisticated medical equipment by acting as a guardian angel. The green revolution in the automotive sector is mostly focused on electric vehicles. Strong EMI shielding solutions will be more and more needed as cars grow more electrified to guarantee seamless, interference-free travel. Since sustainability is currently a major global concern, ecologically friendly EMI shielding materials and methods may become available.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global EMI Shielding Market Size By Material (EMC/EMI Filters, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding Product), By Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecasts 2032."

Insights by Material

Conductive coatings and paints segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. As electronic devices become more and more ingrained in our daily lives, the need to protect them against electromagnetic interference (EMI) has increased. Electricity-conductive paints and varnishes offer a versatile and effective solution to this issue. To protect sensitive electronics from electromagnetic radiation and ensure proper operation, these paints and coatings are designed to form a conductive layer on the outside of electronic devices, enclosures, or parts. The growth of this segment can be attributed to several factors. Flexible and lightweight EMI shielding solutions are becoming more and more necessary, especially for the automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications sectors. Conductive paints and coatings offer a lightweight, flexible alternative to more traditional shielding materials like metal enclosures.

Insights by Industry

Polymerization and blowing agents segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The intricacy and sophistication of consumer gadgets raise the risk of electromagnetic interference. Due of its intricacy, which includes combining multiple components and features into a single unit, the device is more susceptible to electromagnetic interference (EMI). EMI shielding becomes necessary to protect signal integrity and prevent interference. With the increasing prevalence of wireless communication in consumer gadgets such as smartwatches, smartphones, and wireless headphones, effective EMI shielding has become increasingly crucial. Interference from different wireless technologies coexisting near each other in a single device can affect performance. Through the mitigation of these issues, EMI shielding guarantees a continuous wireless connection.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the EMI Shielding Market from 2023 to 2032. North America serves as a centre for innovation thanks to tech giants like Silicon Valley. There is a constant need for advanced technology in electronics and telecommunications, which fuels the need for superior EMI shielding products. North America is at the forefront of a technological revolution in terms of the widespread implementation of 5G networks. The need for efficient EMI shielding is growing as the area embraces the quicker and more connected future that 5G promises, in order to guarantee that all those high-frequency signals coexist happily. Electric vehicles are becoming a central role in the massive restructuring of the automotive industry in North America. Robust EMI shielding solutions are in high demand as the region works to ensure that electric vehicles operate smoothly and in line with environmental sustainability.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Asia Pacific is a manufacturing powerhouse that produces a significant amount of the electronics used worldwide. The area's importance as a global centre of manufacturing drives need for EMI shielding products to ensure the reliability of electronic components. Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular as the Asia Pacific auto market heats up. The demand for EMI shielding solutions is rising as the area embraces vehicle electrification in order to maintain the smooth operation of these high-tech vehicles. Some of the world's biggest consumers of electronic gadgets reside in Asia Pacific. The growing consumer electronics market, which encompasses anything from smart appliances to smartphones, increases the need for EMI shielding to maintain the functionality of all these devices.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global EMI Shielding Market Includes Laird Technologies Inc., 3M Company, Huntsman International LLC, ETS-Lindgren, Omega Shielding Products, RTP Company, PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Tech-Etch Inc., HEICO Corp., SCHAFFNER Holding AG and Others

Recent Market Developments

In August 2023, SCHAFFNER Holding AG expanded its range of EMI filtering products with the introduction of a new line of RT-Common mode chokes.

