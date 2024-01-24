Global Air Fryer Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1,883 million by 2034, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air fryer market is poised for significant growth, with the global market size projected to reach US$ 982 million in 2024. The demand for air fryers is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the air fryer sales are anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,883 million.



The main catalyst of the air fryer market expansion is the launch of novel items with enhanced designs. Demand for air fryers is expected to be driven by growing health consciousness and knowledge of eating a healthy diet, which is likely to encourage market expansion. Hospitals, hotels, and restaurants are anticipated to have significantly impacted the convection air fryer industry growth. The strong demand for energy-efficient products is expected to expand the market expansion of oil-less fryers.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11157

Air Fryers Soar as Consumer Awareness Shifts Towards Healthier Lifestyles

Consumers' growing health and fitness consciousness is augmenting demand for air frying technology. The use of harmful fats, linked to several health problems like heart disease and high cholesterol, can be decreased by utilizing an air fryer, which uses either very little oil or none. This contributes to lowering the chance of fat-related health problems. The increase in awareness of health and wellness pushes the digital air fryer market.

Many dietary preferences can be satisfied with hot air frying appliances. They are a more sustainable and healthful solution because they use less oil than traditional frying. This gives consumers a healthier way to enjoy fried food because they won't need to ingest a lot of oil.

The demand for air fryers in North America has grown due to the region's population becoming more health-conscious and adopting healthier cooking techniques. The time-saving features and ease of adoption of air fryers have also drawn busy homes in North America. The popularity of cooking at home is growing, which has increased air fryer sales.

The air fryer industry is expanding quickly in the Asia Pacific. Increased desire for quick and easy cooking solutions results from urbanization and increased disposable incomes. As fried food is so popular in the area, people choose rapid hot air cookers instead of cooking with as much oil to save money on their favorite foods' flavor and texture.

“Growing health consciousness and the need for convenient cooking are propelling the air fryer market, which is expected to develop steadily. Customer preferences for healthy lifestyles compel the upward trend of the sales of digital air fryers along with technological improvements.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways:

The 1200 to 1500-watt segment in the wattage category to grab a share of 35.7% from 2024 to 2034.

In the device type category, the automatic segment acquired a market share of 96.4% between 2024 and 2034.

The United States air fryer sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2024.

Germany's air fryer demand is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2024.

China's sales of air fryers are expected to surge at a CAGR of 2.5% until 2034.

India's air fryer industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2024.

The United Kingdom commercial air fryer market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% by 2024.



Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11157

Competitive Landscape:

With numerous air fryer vendors, the global market is very competitive. Easy-to-use kitchen equipment is in high demand from consumers. Due to this, air fryer manufacturers are creating more feature-rich and efficient models while also meeting consumer demand. The air fryer providers also implement several growth methods to increase their market share locally and internationally, including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions.



Key Air Fryer Manufacturers:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

Breville Group Limited

Groupe SEB

SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)

Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation)

Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited

GoWISE USA (Ming’s Mark Inc)

NuWave, LLC

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l

Noteworthy Developments:

In May 2023, Philips and Croma jointly introduced the Philips Airfryer HD9257/80, a transparent frying window air fryer.

INALSA introduced the Nutri Fry dual-zone air fryer in September 2022. Two baskets with a maximum XL capacity are included with the 2100-watt fryer.

Request a Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-11157

Key Segments:

By Device Type:

Manual

Automatic

By Wattage:

Below 1200 Watt

1200 to 1500 Watt

1500 to 1800 Watt

1800 to 2200 Wattage

2200 Wattage and Above



By End Use:

Commercial

Residential

By Price Range:

Below US$ 25

US$ 25 to US$ 100

US$ 100 to US$ 200

US$ 200 to US$ 300

US$ 300 and Above



By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, post-merger integration, and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:



Small Kitchen Appliances Market: Is estimated to be valued at US$ 105.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 145.0 billion by 2033. The adoption of small kitchen appliances is likely to advance at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Meat Mixers Market: Size is forecast to surpass US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022. Expanding at a 7.1% CAGR, the market valuation is set to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2032.

Food Service Equipment Market: This is estimated to reach US$ 45,449.7 million by 2024 and US$ 82,099.3 million by 2034. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.6% over the assessment period.

Food Sterilization Equipment Market: This is expected to reach US$ 625 Million in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. With a favorable demand outlook, the market size will top US$ 850 Million by 2032.

Food Processing Equipment Market: This is projected to reach US$ 44.8 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 4.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube