Italy Thermal Insulation Market Report: Key Uses in Building and Industry and Key Industry Trends

This report examines the market for thermal insulation products and their different uses in building and in industry, as well as identifying key trends impacting the industry.



Thermal Insulation Materials Overview



Various factors affect the type and amount of thermal insulation required.



These can include:

Climate

Durability

Ease of installation and replacement at end of life

Cost effectiveness

Toxicity

Flammability

Environmental impact and sustainability

Energy efficiency

A brief description of each of the insulation materials covered within this study is given below although, in reality, a combination of these can be used.



Mineral Fibres



Mineral fibre, or wool, is a non-metallic, inorganic material normally derived from glass or rock. Both glass wool and stone wool can be used in similar applications, except where high temperature resistance and fire protection are required. Stone wool can withstand temperatures up to 1,177oC, whereas glass wool can only be used up to 400oC.



Mineral fibres can be manufactured into a wide variety of physical forms and shapes and to a range of densities, depending upon the intended application.



The most common forms are:

Rolls or blankets, typically for use in loft insulation

Laminated matting, for use in heating, water pipes, ventilation and air conditioning ducts, containers, cooling and tank systems

Rigid slabs for:

Flat and pitched mansard roofs, loft conversions, cavity walls and ceilings

Concrete floors

External wall dry ventilated cladding systems

Process plant - apparatus engineering, furnace construction and plant engineering

Fibre bonded to plasterboard for dry lining and semi-structural applications

Shells and moulded pipe sections for process plant and domestic cooking appliances

Sprayed, for asbestos encapsulation, or blown, for loft and wall insulation, in old or irregularly shaped buildings.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



EPS is a relatively low-cost material with excellent insulating properties. Its lightweight nature means that it adds little to structural weight, yet still offers high dimensional stability. The foam is closed cell and therefore resistant to water penetration, although it is not a water vapour barrier. EPS does not deteriorate, it is non-toxic, non-irritant, and does not contain blowing agents. EPS has a low thermal conductivity and therefore good thermal insulation properties. Its chief disadvantages are its susceptibility to physical damage, its flammability characteristics, and its low resistance to chemical attack, including substances like dilute acids, alkalis, methanol and i-propanol. EPS foam can also be used at extremely low temperatures without any time restriction.



Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)



For extrusion, polystyrene with a high viscosity is most suitable, i.e., products with a melt volume index (MVI) of 200/5 in the lower end of the range between 1 and 7ml/10min.



The physical properties of XPS mean that it can be used in board form in roofing, flooring and walling applications. The low moisture absorption of the material makes it ideal for use in cold storage facilities and refrigerated transport, where it is subjected to freeze/thaw cycles. The high compressive strength of the material also makes it ideal for load-bearing applications. XPS does not rot and has relatively high thermal insulation properties. Due to its cost, XPS tends to be used in specialist areas where its properties are specifically required.



Polyurethane/Polyisocyanurate Foam (PUR/PIR)



Produced from a mixture of polyols, isocyanates, process additives and blowing agents, polyurethane foams can provide very high-performance insulating products, despite the change from CFC to CFC-free blowing agents.

Phenolic Foams



These rigid foams are less bulky than filled materials. The foams can exhibit excellent low thermal conductivity such as 0.020W/mK. These foams have a wide operating temperature from -180oC to +150oC. They also have an excellent fire rating meeting all building regulations. In addition, they are thermoset materials and do not drip or melt when exposed to flames. Phenolic foams can have an open- or closed-cell structure, the latter of which show improved thermal resistance properties, are less flammable, and have lower moisture vapour transfer rates.



Renewable Insulation Materials (RIM)



The green alternative to synthetic insulation is natural insulation products. They are made from renewable, organic resources, can be reused and recycled, and are fully biodegradable. They are non-toxic, allergen-free and can be safely handled and installed.

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)/Aerogel



Vacuum insulation panels are specially designed panels that use the insulation of a vacuum within a gas-tight film, in a board shape. A vacuum, or the absence of air, has no thermal conductivity; therefore, these boards give outstanding thermal conductivity. Aerogel is a synthetic, porous, ultra-light material derived from a gel (silica), in which the liquid component has been replaced with a gas. End-Use Sector Definitions For the purpose of this study, the end-use sectors have been split into building and industrial.



Building



This sector includes commercial and domestic building, cold storage and agricultural storage. The building sector generally takes up to 90% of volume (m3) of the insulation market. For the first time, domestic building is split into flooring, roofing and wall insulation. Thermal insulation for domestic pipe work and air conditioning applications are not included in the building market figures. It was found that some respondents could not separate heating and ventilation figures for domestic and commercial buildings from the usage in industrial buildings and process plant. There is therefore some overlap in the definitions used by the trade. IAL Consultants' approach of combining both sectors into a unique pipe lagging market eliminates double counting.



Industrial



This sector consists of the following:



Pipe Lagging



This includes the thermal lagging of industrial pipe work, ducts and plant. Where domestic pipe work has been identified this is also included, as well as insulation of district heating pipes.



Process Plant and Machinery



This section includes all applications in process plant (except the lagging of pipe work and ducts) and in ancillary equipment. A special feature of this end-use sector is the requirement for very high temperature insulation in furnaces, ovens, etc.



Domestic and Commercial Appliances



This sector covers refrigerators, freezers, cookers and storage and other heaters. Market figures exempt other minor uses, such as irons and commercial presses.



Transport



Road, rail, and sea transport is considered. Applications include the production of refrigerated vehicles and boatbuilding.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2.1 Prices - 2022

1.2.2 Prices - 2027

1.3 Densities



2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

2.1.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

2.1.2 Climate

2.2 Construction Overview

2.2.1 New Dwelling Construction

2.2.2 Construction by Type

2.3 Market Trends



3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts

3.1 Total Market Volume, Base Year (m3)

3.2 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Total Market Volume, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Total Market Value, Base Year (€ million)

3.6 Total Market Value, Spot Forecast (€ million)



4. Market Review

4.1.1 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (m3)

4.1.2 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (T)

4.1.3 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (€M)

4.2.1 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (m3)

4.2.2 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (T)

4.2.3 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (€M)

4.3.1 Sales by Product : Mineral Wool (m3)

4.3.2 Sales by Product : Mineral Wool (T)

4.3.3 Sales by Product : Mineral Wool (€M)

4.3.4 Sales by Product : XPS (m3)

4.3.5 Sales by Product : XPS (T)

4.3.6 Sales by Product : XPS (€M)

4.3.7 Sales by Product : EPS (m3)

4.3.8 Sales by Product : EPS (T)

4.3.9 Sales by Product : EPS (€M)

4.3.10 Sales by Product : PUR/PIR (m3)

4.3.11 Sales by Product : PUR/PIR (T)

4.3.12 Sales by Product : PUR/PIR (€M)

4.3.13 Sales by Product : Flexible Insulation (m3)

4.3.14 Sales by Product : Flexible Insulation (T)

4.3.15 Sales by Product : Flexible Insulation (€M)

4.4.1 Market Shares : Glass Wool

4.4.2 Market Shares : Stone Wool

4.4.3 Market Shares : Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

4.4.4 Market Shares : Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

4.4.5 Market Shares : PU/PIR

4.4.6 Market Shares : ENR & PE



5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

Armacell

BASF

Bauder

Dow Chemical

DuPont

HIRSCH Porozell

Kingspan

Knauf Insulation

OWENS CORNING

Ravago

Recticel

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain Isover

UNILIN

URSA

