U.S. Hospice Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Routine Home Care (RHC) Segment (by Type) Held the Largest Market Share of Approximately 90% in 2023

The U.S. hospice market size is expected to reach USD 65.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2024 to 2030, according to the report. Growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders amid this demographic.

The rising demand for end-of-life care for chronic disorders, such as cancer, dementia, and cardiovascular disease, drives the growth of the industry. According to NHPCO statistics, in 2020, 1.72 million Medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. received hospice services for at least one day or more. Enrollment rate increased by around 6.8% from 2019.







The adoption of new technologies among providers is constantly growing. This includes bringing services to rural areas and demonstrating how technology is transforming the approach to care. Many service providers have begun to deploy technology such as telemedicine, predictive analytics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. For instance, in March 2023, WorldView partnered with care coordinations to design a solution to transform home health & hospice care delivery by integrating automation and patient engagement.



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market by affecting long-term projections and operational goals of the industry in the U.S. providers reported the lowest share of Medicare decedents enrolled for care since 2013, owing to the death rate outpacing the increase in enrollment rate.

According to NHPCO data, in 2020, around 47.8% of Medicare decedents received hospice care in the U.S., much lower than around 51.6% in 2019. Currently, these centers are adopting advanced technologies due to patients refusing in-person visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to drive market growth post-pandemic.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rising geriatric population

Growing prevalence of chronic conditions

Increasing number of hospice centers

Market Restraint Analysis

Underutilization of hospice services among population

Shortage of workforce

Industry Challenges

Correct documentation

Misconceptions & late referrals

Industry Opportunities

Initiatives by hospice care centers

Adoption of new technologies

U.S. Hospice Market Report Highlights

Based on location, hospice center segment dominated the market, with the largest revenue share of around 60% in 2023. This can be attributed to several benefits offered by these centers. In addition, growing awareness regarding various advantages, such as 24/7 availability of professional care and emotional support from family members, is projected to propel market growth

Based on type, the routine home care (RHC) held the largest market share of around 90% in 2023, owing to the vast majority of Medicare days of care. According to NHPCO statistics, in 2020, around 92.7% of Medicare days of care were at RHC facilities

Based on diagnosis, the dementia segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 25% in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing need for care and high prevalence of the condition

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3. Regulatory Framework & Reimbursement Scenario

3.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Hospice Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Definitions

4.2. U.S. Hospice Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Hospice Market: Location Movement & Market Share Analysis

4.4. Hospice Center

4.5. Hospital

4.6. Home Hospice Care

4.7. Skilled Nursing Facility



Chapter 5. U.S. Hospice Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Definitions

5.2. U.S. Hospice Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Hospice Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis

5.4. Routine Home Care

5.5. Continuous Home Care

5.6. Inpatient Respite Care

5.7. General Inpatient Care



Chapter 6. U.S. Hospice Market: Diagnosis Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Definitions

6.2. U.S. Hospice Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Hospice Market: Diagnosis Movement & Market Share Analysis

6.4. Dementia

6.5. Circulatory/Heart

6.6. Cancer

6.7. Respiratory

6.8. Stroke

6.9. Chronic Kidney Disease





Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape





Kindred Healthcare Inc. (Knight Health Holdings, Inc.)

Amedisys

LHC Group, INC.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc

Chemed Corporation

Crossroads Hospice

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care

Accentcare, Inc.

Heart To Heart Hospice

Oklahoma Palliative & Hospice Care





