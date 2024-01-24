Advertising Agencies in Canada: Revenue Declining an Annualized 0.7% to $4.5 Billion Over the Past Five Years, with Industry to Remain Flat in 2024

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advertising Agencies in Canada - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the five years to 2023, the advertising industry has benefited from the growth of digital media, encouraging investment in online ads. Over time, target audiences have become much more fragmented, forcing companies to get creative, and paving the way for small niche firms to emerge. When consumer spending expanded during the period, businesses have invested in advertising to develop brand awareness and maintain a competitive advantage.

A major disruption has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to a fall in revenue in 2020 as downstream demand contracted. Robust economic expansion during the following years bolstered industry performance, though inflation-adjusted growth has been poor due to continuing inflationary trends.

Revenue has been declining an annualized 0.7% to $4.5 billion over the past five years, with industry revenue expected to remain flat over the current year as inflation and spending declines take effect.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Omnicom Group Inc.

WPP PLC

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

