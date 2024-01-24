UK Fast-Food Franchises Report - The Cost-Of-Living Crisis in 2022-23 to Support Demand For Cheaper Fast Food in 2024

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast-Food Franchises in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fast-Food Franchises industry has been influenced by changing consumer preferences and the convenience of online food ordering. Demand for cheaper, on-the-go food is boosting sales of fast-food chains.

The rise of vegetarianism and veganism has helped smaller franchises that focus on serving these niche markets, but more traditional chains have also innovated and expanded their menu offerings. Revenue is expected to fall at a compound annual rate of 0.5% over the five years through 2022-23 to £10.9 billion.



This industry includes franchised fast-food restaurants where patrons pay before eating. Purchases may be consumed on-site, taken out or delivered. Most industry establishments also sell beverages such as water and fizzy drinks, but they do not offer alcohol.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



