North America Last Mile Delivery Market 2024-2028 - Growing B2C E-Commerce Industry, Premiumization of Goods and Increased Online Shopping Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report examining the progression of the Last Mile Delivery sector in North America projects a robust expansion of USD 18.78 billion in the market size between 2023 and 2028, accelerating at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93% over the forecast period.



The report presents a holistic overview of current market conditions, while also outlining emerging trends and primary factors that are likely to propel market growth. A significant driver identified is the burgeoning B2C e-commerce industry within the United States, coupled with the premiumization of goods and a shift towards a preference for online shopping across North America.



Emphasizing the market segmentation, the study delineates the following categorical divisions:

By Product

B2C

B2B

By Vehicle Type

Large OEMs

Custom vehicle OEMs

The report further highlights technological advancements as a key catalyst infusing vigor into the Last Mile Delivery landscape in North America. Additionally, the shift towards catering to specific end-user segments and the increasing integration with courier, express, and parcel companies is expected to generate substantial market demand.



Industry Analysis and Vendor Landscape

The research provides an in-depth industry analysis, giving readers a comprehensive understanding of the competitive scenario. The study comprises a rigorous vendor analysis, designed to offer strategic insights to clients aiming to enhance their market foothold.



The document encompasses a full-scale market forecast, covering an array of aspects from the pricing strategies to the competitive dynamics and promotional methods employed by market contenders. By presenting a detailed picture through a synthesis of primary and secondary research, the report underpins the influential factors and market facilitators.



Market Forecast and Growth Opportunities



The insights contained within the report elucidate upcoming trends and challenges anticipated to influence market progression, enabling companies to sculpt informed strategies and take advantage of potential growth opportunities. This analysis stands to aid decision-makers in strategizing market entry and expansion plans by offering a thorough examination of the Last Mile Delivery market in North America.



Companies Profiled

ArcBest Corp.

Averitt Express Inc.

AxleHire

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM SA Group

CRST The Transportation Solution Inc.

DDC Logistics Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

DSV AS

FarEye Technologies Inc.

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Llama Logisol Pvt. Ltd.

Ryder System Inc.

SEKO Logistics

SF Express Co. Ltd.

Washington Express LLC

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Inc.

JungleWorks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sm7zfz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.