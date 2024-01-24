India Air Freshener Market Poised for Significant Growth, Driven by Innovations and Digital Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Air Freshener Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis highlighting the continued expansion of India's air freshener sector reveals a projected growth of USD 111.23 million between 2023 and 2028, with an acceleration at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.33%.

This comprehensive study provides an in-depth view into key trends, drivers, and challenges shaping the market, alongside a detailed evaluation of prominent vendors. In light of recent developments, the Indian air freshener market is experiencing a surge propelled by a series of new product launches, a steady rise in online sales, and an escalating demand for a multitude of fragrance options.

This growth is reflective of shifting consumer preferences, with substantial traction in automotive, home, and bathroom applications.

The market segmentation is outlined as follows:

By Application: Automotive, Home, Bathroom

By End-user: Individual users, Enterprise users

By Type: Spray, Liquid, Gel, Electric, Others

By Geographical Landscape: APAC

The report highlights the emergence of digital media as a formidable influence on consumer purchasing decisions within the sector. In addition, there is an emerging trend towards including essential oils and offering custom-tailored fragrances, which is expected to generate substantial demand. With strategic analysis, the coverage extends to the competitive environment as well as future opportunities.

The synthesis of primary and secondary data reflects deep industry insights and a credible perspective on the growth trajectory. To maintain objectivity, the study integrates comprehensive contributions from industry stalwarts and a balanced appraisal of the competitive scene.

The market landscape is meticulously characterized, spotlighting key influencing factors like profitability, pricing strategies, competitive supremacy, and promotional dynamics.

Key Highlights:

A robust progression in India's air freshener market over the forecast period

End-user engagement trends with emphasis on individual and enterprise consumers

Segmentation analysis capturing the essence of market dynamics

The value brought forth by this research is substantial, providing stakeholders with accurate predictions and a sound understanding of future market inclinations. The goal is to assist businesses in crafting pertinent strategies to capitalize on snared growth opportunities aptly. In essence, this market analysis encapsulates the vibrant and ever-evolving landscape of the Indian air freshener market, outlining vital elements for key players to thrive in a competitive environ while catering to the evolving consumer preferences and market demands.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABC Compounding Co. Inc.

Air Delights Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd.

Airpro

Aromate Industries Co. Ltd.

Beaumont Products Inc.

BODYONE

Enviroscent Inc.

Fleur De Fragrances

House of Mangalam

JCK GLOBAL SPRAY TECH Pvt. Ltd.

CAR-FRESHNER Corp.

MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd.

Pure Source India

Ra Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

