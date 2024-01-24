US Electric Actuators Market for Marine and Defense Industry Set for Growth, Projected at 5.27% CAGR from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Electric Actuators Market for Marine and Defense Industry 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States electric actuators market within the marine and defense sectors is on a trajectory for significant expansion, with an anticipated increase by USD 190.84 million over the period of 2023 to 2028. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27% during the forecast period, signaling robust growth in these technologically vital arenas.

Recent research provides a comprehensive analysis of this burgeoning market, covering the various dynamics, size projections, and key trends that are shaping the industry. With in-depth reviews of approximately 25 vendors, the analysis speaks not only to the current landscape but also the future outlook, with insights into the factors driving market growth.

A substantial demand surge in smart actuaries and a heightened emphasis on techno-industrial automation have been identified as fundamental growth drivers. Evolution within the defense sector and increased governmental expenditure in these areas are motivating the integration and innovation of electric actuators. With widespread utilization in industrial robots and automated processes, the electric actuators market is experiencing a pivotal upswing.

The report segments the market to pinpoint the major avenues of growth and specialization

Linear actuator

Rotary actuator

Furthermore, it isolates specific applications and materials as key segments

Vehicle and equipment

Industrial automation

Robotics

With a strategic eye on the horizon, the analysis highlights the introduction of new products by vendors as a pivotal trend, which is expected to contribute significantly to market growth. More so, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, alongside the increasing popularity of integrated linear actuators, are expected to create noteworthy demand within the sector.

Key Insights and Forecasted Market Growth

The report provides essential industry analysis that helps stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and forecast emerging trends. It iterates the importance of leveraging upcoming market opportunities for strategic advantage and underscores the vitality of staying ahead in the market through innovation and collaborations.

Conducted through a combination of primary and secondary methodologies, the extensive research encompasses quantitative and qualitative data collection. This enables a well-rounded view of market influencers, competitive pricing, and promotional strategies.

The rich landscape laid out by this study is not just about data compilation but also about synthesizing the information to give stakeholders a clear action plan for tapping into the electric actuators market's potential.

Market Analysis Focused on Technological Advancements

With the critical industry insights, this report outlines the profound impact that technology is expected to have on the marine and defense industries, wrought by the implementation of electric actuators. The comprehensive approach undertaken ensures a reliable reference point for companies looking to make informed decisions and streamline their market position.

The dataset presented is a reflection of in-depth industry study, ensuring that the entities involved are equipped with the knowledge to chart their path in the evolving landscape of the US electric actuators market for marine and defense.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMETEK Inc.

Arkwin Industries Inc.

AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

Bray International Inc.

Creative Motion Control

Curtiss Wright Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kyntronics Inc.

LINAK AS

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rotork Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd.

Thomson Industries Inc.

TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.

Triumph Group Inc.

Ultra Motion LLC

Venture Mfg Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th0639

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.