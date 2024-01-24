Canada's Probiotic Supplements Market Poised for Growth, New Report Analyzes Key Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest market analysis report on the probiotic supplements sector in Canada has been added to a prominent research database, offering comprehensive insights into the industry's projected expansion. This in-depth study anticipates a growth acceleration by USD 75.75 million at a CAGR of 6.33% between 2023 and 2028.



Driven by a heightened consumer focus on health and wellness, the Canadian probiotic supplements market is witnessing a surge in demand attributed to increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases and the benefits of these supplements, alongside a rise in digestive health issues.

Market segmentation analysis reveals several key areas of focus within the probiotic supplements industry

By Disease Type: Gastrointestinal diseases, infectious diseases, and other health concerns.

The report underlines intensive research and development efforts in the probiotic realm as a significant factor propelling market growth. Additionally, the popularity of weight management products, coupled with the convenience of online supplement retail, is expected to contribute to the expanding market volume.

Experts in the field have carried out the market study through a blend of primary and secondary research techniques, drawing from extensive industry expertise. The document delivers a thorough market and vendor analysis, pinpointing numerous leading probiotic supplement companies operating within the Canadian milieu.

Market Dynamics and Forward-Looking Analysis



The analysis projects a vibrant competitive landscape, highlighting how companies can capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. Forward-looking perspectives are provided within the report, elucidating the influence of market trends and challenges on future industry developments.

Strategic market facets, including profit strategies, pricing dynamics, competition levels, and promotional activities, are explored to offer a full-scale understanding of the market influencers. The probiotic supplements market report encapsulates both reliability and a wealth of information ensuing from in-depth research, aiming to guide strategic business decisions.

Vendor Landscape and Key Parameters



As part of the comprehensive analysis, the report reviews a selection of prominent probiotic supplement vendors, focusing on their market positions and strategic initiatives. This deep dive into vendor activities equips stakeholders with essential intelligence to refine their market strategies and align with the evolving landscape.

In summary, this new report serves as a crucial tool for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of Canada's burgeoning probiotic supplements market, arming industry participants with the knowledge to forecast market growth accurately and make informed decisions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

American Biologics LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Biena Inc.

BioGaia AB

Biotix Care

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc.

Genuine Health Inc.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand Inc.

Mars Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

NOVA Essentials Inc.

PetLab Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Kerry Group Plc

