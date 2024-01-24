Wireless Access Point Market to Surge: USD 7.53 Billion Growth Projected from 2023-2028, Driven by Innovation and M&A Initiatives

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Access Point Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wireless Access Point Market Analysis Shows Significant Growth Potential Amid Smarth City Developments and 5G Investments

The latest research publication on the global wireless access point market is now available, presenting an in-depth study that forecasts a notable market expansion of USD 7.53 billion during 2023-2028.

This expansion is set to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive examination offers both current and prospective insights into market dynamics, providing stakeholders with strategic intelligence critical for making informed decisions.

Fueled by the escalating development of smart cities, a surge in internet protocol (IP) traffic, and the rising adoption of mobile computing devices, the wireless access point sector is witnessing an upward trajectory. This robust growth is further invigorated by the advent of 5G technologies and intensifying merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in the telecom realm.

Segmentation of the market has been meticulously analyzed, with end-user categorizations spanning enterprises and consumers. Additionally, the market is evaluated based on product types, which include gateways or routers, dependent access points, and independent access points. Furthermore, the market is dissected by type into indoor and outdoor structures to offer targeted insights.

The geographical analysis unveils market performance across North America, the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. This granular breakdown helps stakeholders understand regional market nuances and opportunities.

The research underscores an impending spike in 5G investments as a primary catalyst bolstering market progression. Equally, the growing inclination towards cloud computing solutions is anticipated to generate substantial demand in the wireless access point space.

This research also incorporates a detailed vendor analysis with profiles of key market leaders and innovators. It offers strategic assessments to assist clients in bolstering their market positions. Moreover, the publication includes a forward-looking viewpoint on various market challenges and trends poised to affect market growth. This strategic forecast is intended to equip corporations with the foresight to capitalize on emerging growth prospects effectively.

With a rigorous blend of primary and secondary data sources, the report offers a holistic market perspective. Key industry participants have provided valuable input, enhancing the report's precision and depth. Employing a combination of study, synthesis, and summation of data, the market research report delivers a far-reaching landscape of the market alongside precise growth predictions.

Comprehensive Insights Based on Robust Analysis

Holistic Market Size and Forecast

Deep Dive into Trends, Growth Drivers, and Challenges

Segmentation and Regional Prospects Overview

Strategic Vendor Analysis and Competitive Landscape

The wireless access point market research ensures an all-encompassing view of the sector, back by reliable and thorough research. The market intelligence conveyed through this publication is crucial for businesses, investors, and other stakeholders who are prioritizing strategic growth and seeking to maintain a competitive edge in the evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

Key Market Segmentation and Analysis:

Enterprise vs. Consumer End-User Analysis Detailed Product Type Breakdown: Gateways/Routers, Dependent, and Independent APs Indoor vs. Outdoor Access Point Usage Assessment of Market Potentials Across Diverse Geographical Regions

With its strategic insights and comprehensive market evaluations, this research is an imperative resource for understanding the current status and future projections of the wireless access point industry. The analytical prowess reflected in the report is set to aid firms in not just identifying trends but also in implementing action plans to seize forthcoming opportunities in this dynamic market segment.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Avaya LLC

Cambium Networks Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

D Link Corp.

EnGenius Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

HFCL Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Kontron AG

Netgear Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

SIA Mikrotikls

Sophos Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

TP Link Corp. Ltd.

Zyxel Communications Corp.

