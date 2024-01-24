Global Network Interface Cards Market 2024-2028: Market to Surge by USD 3.37 Billion with a 5.25% CAGR During 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Interface Cards Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latest Market Analysis Spotlights Escalating Demand for High-speed Internet and Data Centers Driving Growth in Network Interface Cards Industry

The global network interface cards market is witnessing a significant boost, underscored by a comprehensive report that delves into the proliferation of high-speed internet connectivity and data center expansions. During the forecast period of 2023-2028, the market is set to expand at a formidable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25%, heralding an increase of USD 3.37 billion.

This analytical research report highlights the multifaceted market dynamics, which includes the burgeoning trends and growth drivers that are propelling the industry forward. Central to the market augmentation is the rising demand for high-speed internet services, the swiftly advancing virtualization technologies, and the incessant growth of data centers globally.

Segmentation Analysis: The market is categorized into different segments for a detailed assessment. Ethernet interface cards and token ring interface cards form the primary types under scrutiny, while their applications span personal computers (PCs), portable PCs, switches, and modems.

The market is categorized into different segments for a detailed assessment. Ethernet interface cards and token ring interface cards form the primary types under scrutiny, while their applications span personal computers (PCs), portable PCs, switches, and modems. Geographical Insights: A deeper geographical analysis reveals market segmentation into North America, Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with each region's individual market potential mapped out.

A deeper geographical analysis reveals market segmentation into North America, Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with each region's individual market potential mapped out. Emerging Trends: The advent of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, the shift towards cloud computing, and the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing technologies are recognized as pivotal trends inducing demand in the network interface cards market.

Key Highlights from the Industry Report:

The network interface cards market's expansion is carefully chronicled in this report, identifying both challenges and opportunities that could impact growth. A key part of the study includes the detailed analysis of numerous vendors who are leading the charge in this sector; however, specific vendor details and forecasted trends are reserved within the report's comprehensive analysis.

The network interface cards market is segmented as below:

By Type

Ethernet interface card

Token ring interface card

By Application

PCs

Portable PCs

Switches

Modems

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled

Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Buffalo EU BV

Chelsio Communications

Cisco Systems Inc.

D Link Corp.

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Molex LLC

NVIDIA Corp.

Opto 22

RAD Data Communications Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

StarTech.com Ltd.

Taiwan Commate Computer Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

TRENDnet Inc.

Zyxel Communications Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu6tre

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.