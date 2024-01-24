Global Sushi Restaurants Market Poised for Growth with a CAGR of 3.53% from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Global Sushi Restaurants Market reveals that the sector is on track for significant expansion, with an expected growth of USD 3.81 billion over the five years from 2023 to 2028. This growth trajectory indicates a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.53% during this period.

The study synthesizes a plethora of data sources to provide an all-encompassing view of the market landscape. Insights to propel business strategies and operations are distilled from the aggregation of primary and secondary research, encompassing feedback from pivotal industry contributors. The analysis grants access to crucial market metrics such as profit dynamics, pricing trends, competition levels, and promotional activities.

Emerging as key catalysts for the growth of the sushi restaurant market are inventive marketing strategies by vendors, increasing consumer interest in Japanese cuisine, and a notable proliferation in the opening of new sushi dining establishments.

These drivers, along with a recognized desire for innovative sushi dishes, technological advancements in the sector, and a growing demand for nutritious dining options, are expected to fuel market expansion in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

By Product RDSR

CBSR By Type Nigiri

Sashimi

Others By Geography APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The analysis segments the market under a definitive framework, encompassing product types such as RDSR and CBSR, and sushi styles like Nigiri, Sashimi, among others. These subdivisions are further examined across geographic regions including APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a granular view of market dynamics across the globe.

This deep dive into the sushi restaurant sector also features strategic evaluations of leading market players, aiming to assist them in fortifying their market positioning. The report meticulously covers emerging trends and challenges which are poised to impact market growth, enabling companies to strategize efficiently to harness impending growth opportunities.

The report's exhaustive vendor analysis focuses on industry leaders and covers a broad spectrum of market participants, underpinning a complete competitive landscape. This vendor study is an integral tool for stakeholders aiming to bolster their foothold in the industry.

The cumulative expertise presented in the report is built from extensive, reliable, and rigorous research methodologies. It serves as a vital tool for entities seeking to understand the competitive environment and leverage market growth accurately.

The complete analysis and forecast for the sushi restaurant market industry will be a crucial resource for existing and prospective players planning to navigate through the evolving landscape of this burgeoning sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bento Sushi

Choushimaru Co. Ltd.

FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd.

Genki Sushi Singapore Pte. Ltd.

HANA GROUP SAS

Hinata Sushi

Innovative Dining Group

Kappa Create Co. Ltd.

Kura Sushi USA Inc.

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc.

MASA

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

Restaurant Wasabi Sushi

Sakae Holdings Ltd.

Â SJ EUS Food Inc.

SUSHI EXPRESS GROUP Pte Ltd.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

YO Sushi UK Ltd.

Yoko Japanese Restaurant

Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd.

