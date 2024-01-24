Sussex Strategy Group Continues to Experience Transformative Growth

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on a legacy of twenty-five years of excellence and a reputation as Canada’s premier public affairs firm, Sussex is renowned for advancing and safeguarding the interests of a broad range of international and domestic clients. We find creative solutions to complex issues, and work to align and broker outcomes for clients supported by government, the general public, and key stakeholders, using strategic and tactical communications and digital advocacy tools.



As part of our ongoing commitment to service and capacity to deliver unparalleled integrated strategy offerings, Sussex has welcomed three more exceptionally talented individuals to its expert team. With an impressive team comprising of over sixty experts, Sussex's expertise extends across multiple jurisdictions and encompasses key sectors including energy, environment, infrastructure, Indigenous relations, land use planning and development, transportation, healthcare, and many more. Our team is deeply committed to ensuring adaptability to the ever-changing communications and political landscape and always staying ahead of the latest industry trends and knowledge.

Katherine Koostachin - Vice President, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Katherine Koostachin is Vice President of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, bringing over 15 years of expertise in policy and law. With an extensive background in federal policy and Indigenous decision-making, she offers valuable insights that shape laws and regulations affecting Indigenous communities. Katherine's legal background is concentrated on land and resources, energy, and the environment. In her prior role as Senior Advisor of Indigenous Policy and Litigation in the Prime Minister’s Office, she strategically influenced Cabinet decisions, financial processes, and the implementation of government reconciliation initiatives. Katherine is a member of the Attawapiskat First Nation.

Hendrik Brakel - Director, Federal Government Relations

Hendrik Brakel assumes the role of Director part of Federal Government Relations team. With a decade-long career in conservative politics spanning Parliament Hill and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Hendrik brings unparalleled expertise in economic policy. Hendrik's leadership as Chief Economic Advisor to the Leader of the Official Opposition and later as Director of Policy and Parliamentary Affairs, positions him to influence critical conversations on competitiveness, financial crises, and austerity measures. His previous role as Chief Economist at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce further solidifies his reputation as a sought-after expert in taxation, innovation, and business regulation.

Jessica Georgakopoulos – Director, Ontario Government Relations

With a career boasting 16 years of experience, Jessica Georgakopoulos brings her expertise to the Ontario Government Relations team. Her multifaceted experience includes strategy development, media relations, crisis communications, and policy development across both public and private sectors. Previously, she held the position of Head of Strategic Communications for Ontario's Minister of Finance, playing a pivotal role in shaping the government's annual Budget and Fall Economic Statement. Jessica has also held key government roles, including Chief of Staff to Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care, Director of Strategic Communications for the Premier of Ontario, Director of Communications for Ontario's Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and served as Press Secretary and Issues Manager on Parliament Hill.

“These new hires build on Sussex's commitment to attracting a team of immensely qualified professionals, who are focused on delivering the best for our clients and stakeholders,” says Chris Benedetti, Managing Partner. “United in their mission to provide expert public affairs advice, foster positive relationships, and navigate complex government regulations and policy changes effectively. Sussex remains poised to thrive in the ever-evolving political landscape and remains dedicated to providing clients with unmatched service and tangible results”, he concludes.

ABOUT SUSSEX

Sussex Strategy Group offers exceptional advisory services and empowers businesses, corporations, associations, and non-profit organizations to navigate complex public, government, and regulatory landscapes. Our expertise lies in developing and implementing comprehensive public affairs plans that shape public opinion, influence government policy, and advocate for our clients' interests.

Since our founding in 1998, we have proudly remained Canadian-owned and independently operated. With offices in Toronto and Ottawa and a network of accomplished affiliates nationwide, Sussex possesses unparalleled knowledge of government affairs, strategic communications, and digital advocacy to help achieve your business goals. At Sussex, we don't just understand the challenges our clients face, we embrace them as opportunities for growth and transformation.

