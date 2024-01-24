Global Crab Market 2024-2028 - Growing Prominence of Land-Based Aquaculture, Market to Surge by USD 5.65 Billion with a CAGR of 5.71% by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crab Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the new in-depth market analysis report, the global crab industry is set to flourish by USD 5.65 billion, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate of 5.71% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Enhanced cognizance of the nutritional benefits associated with crabs, coupled with the establishment of more retail outlets catering to crab sales and a pronounced shift toward land-based aquaculture, are key contributors propelling the market's expansion. The surge in consumer demand is predominantly fuelled by these underlined growth drivers, presenting an optimistic outlook for the industry's future.

Targeted Segments and Regional Insights:

The insightful report segments the global crab market into significant classifications to provide detailed analysis. The end-user categories are split between Foodservice and Retail sectors, while the environment classification juxtaposes Aquaculture against Capture fisheries. The geographical assessment spans five crucial regions:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The investigation sheds light on the emerging trend of clean labeling of crabs, forecasting it to be a substantial force in steering market growth. Emerging sustainable fishing practices and an uptick in online retailing ventures are also anticipated to generate substantial industry demand.

Crucial Market Dynamics:

The report provides a refined vendor analysis that enumerates prominent market players, encompassing leaders in the industry known for their contribution to the crab market. Some of these notables include reliable and esteemed seafood companies with wide-ranging product offerings and innovative fisheries initiatives. Robust analyses within the report help businesses strategize to not only capitalize on market trends but also prepare for the hurdles likely to impact growth.

Emphasizing profit margins, competitive pricing, and promotions, the study analyzes key market influencers, providing thorough, reliable data stemming from extensive research methodologies. The report underscores the complete competitive panorama with cutting-edge vendor selection insights, leading to a precise forecast of market growth.

For industry professionals, stakeholders, and strategists, this report is a pivotal tool in identifying market opportunities and driving forward with informed decision-making.

The report on the crab market covers the following areas:

Crab market sizing

Crab market forecast

Crab market industry analysis

The crab market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Foodservice

Retail

By Environment

Aquaculture

Capture fisheries

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled:

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Global Seafood Chile SA

KEYPORT LLC

Maine Lobster Now LLC

Mazzetta Co. LLC

P and D Seafood Co.

Pacific Cove

Pacific Seafood Group

SEA DELIGHT LLC

Seaview Crab Co.

Sogelco International Inc.

Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc.

Thai Union Group PCL





