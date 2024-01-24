Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Clinisys, Psyche Systems, Visiopharm, Cirdan, Pathcore, Proscia & Voicebrook

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a recent market analysis, industry experts anticipate remarkable growth in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions sector. This surge is projected to result in a market increase by USD 549.67 million, unfolding over the next five years with an acceleration at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.47%. This robust expansion reflects the evolving landscape of healthcare technology and the heightened emphasis on precision diagnostics.

The study sheds light on the multifaceted dynamics of the market, including a detailed examination of current trends and identifying growth catalysts. The integration of state-of-the-art automated systems within laboratories, along with the escalating demand for timely and accurate disease diagnoses, is set to fuel market growth.

Additionally, the persistent challenge of human errors in the anatomic pathology arena further underscores the need for sophisticated tracking and tracing solutions.

Sector analysis delineates distinct market segments such as end-users including hospital laboratories, independent and reference laboratories, and contract research organizations among others.

Furthermore, the analysis is finely segmented by technological facets comprising barcode and RFID systems. The geographical landscape of the market spans North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World, highlighting regional growth patterns and opportunities.

The emergence of digital healthcare platforms as a key driver, the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) within track and trace systems, and the surge in healthcare investments are pivotal factors poised to propel the market forward. These innovations are set to significantly transform the industry, optimizing operational efficiencies and enhancing patient care quality.

The vendor landscape is competitive and diversified, featuring leading entities that include prominent technology developers and healthcare solutions providers. Industry leaders are poised to optimize their market positioning through strategic advancements and by tapping into the identified growth facets. These comprehensive investigations and key vendor analyses offer valuable insights and forecast the trajectory of market evolution.

The anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospital laboratories

Independent and reference laboratories

CRO and others

By Technology

Barcode

RFID

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Agilent Technologies Inc.

cerebrum corp

Clinisys Inc.

CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

MILESTONE MEDICAL

PHC Holdings Corp.

Psyche Systems Corp

Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Visiopharm AS

Cirdan

Indica Labs Inc.

LigoLab Information Systems

Pathcore Inc

Proscia Inc.

XIFIN Inc.

Voicebrook Inc.

