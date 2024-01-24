Malaysia Construction Industry Report 2023: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Size, Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2018-2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Malaysia's construction industry is expected to grow by 6.6% in real terms in 2023, supported by the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, coupled with an improvement in foreign and domestic investment in the country. According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the government approved 2,651 foreign investment projects worth MYR132.6 billion ($28.4 billion) in H1 2023 - which is 7.5% higher than that approved in the same period of 2022. The construction industry is expected to continue its growth momentum by recording an annual growth of 4.4% in 2024, supported by allocations as part of the 2024 Budget announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in October 2023. The budget includes a total expenditure of MYR393.8 billion ($89.8 billion) for 2024 - which is 1.5% higher than that of the 2023 Budget. This includes MYR303.8 billion ($69.3 billion) in operating expenditure and MYR90 billion ($20.5 billion) in development expenditure.



The construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 5.8% between 2025 and 2027, driven by investment in large-scale transport, industrial and renewable energy projects, coupled with the government's aim of establishing the Public Private Partnership (PPP) 3.0 model - which is a specialized mechanism to fund infrastructure projects as part of 12th Malaysia (12MP) plan between 2021 and 2025. Under the plan, the government is also concentrating on completing ongoing infrastructure projects that include the construction of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) from Banting, Selangor to Taiping, Perak by 2024; Central Spine Road (CSR) to connect Bentong, Pahang and Kuala Krai by 2025, and the East Coast Rail Link by 2026. In addition, as part of the government's "Energy Transition Plan" unveiled in June 2021, the UAE based renewables developer Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in October 2023 to invest MYR35.1 billion ($8 billion) on generating 10GW of renewable energy projects by 2035 in Malaysia.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

