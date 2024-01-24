Morocco Construction Industry Report 2023

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Morocco Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive market research report on Morocco's construction industry offers critical insights into growth prospects, sector trends, competitive landscape, and forecasts up to 2027. The report is now available, examining the implications of recent events on the industry, including the economic impact of the September 2023 earthquake.

The publisher of the detailed analysis expects a contraction of 1.5% in 2023, with the residential and commercial sectors being the hardest hit due to several adversities including a weakened business sentiment, rising interest rates, and surging construction costs. The negative growth trends shown in early 2023 data from Morocco's government sources align with a broader struggle for expansion within the sector.

The construction industry, while facing short-term challenges, is projected to reach a steady growth rate of 3.9% from 2024 to 2027. Investments in transportation, energy infrastructure, and initiatives for post-earthquake reconstruction are set to fuel the recovery and growth during this period. Emphasizing renewable initiatives, the government's strategy targets a transformative increase in clean energy production, aiming for a significant upswing in renewable energy usage by 2050.

Highlights from the report include:

An in-depth look at sector-specific trends and forecasts, including commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential segments.

Thorough examination of risks, opportunities, and critical industry developments to aid in strategic planning.

Analysis of the pipeline of mega-projects, highlighting development stages and key participants, as well as financial projections.

Scope of the Report:

Historical valuations (2018-2022) and predictions (2023-2027) for the Moroccan construction sector, complemented by key drivers for growth.

Insights into the division by sector, with detailed sub-sector analysis.

Breakdown of the mega-project pipeline, segmented by stages across all segments, with spending forecasts for the existing pipeline.

Comprehensive lists of significant projects, and profiles of top contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Consider the Report:

Identify and explore strategic market opportunities using robust forecasts and valuation techniques.

Gain a granular understanding of market trends with a deep dive into data analytics.

Develop and validate business strategies backed by actionable insights and critical market assessment.

Analyze business risks, including financial, competitive pressures, and regulatory frameworks.

Evaluate competitive dynamics and pinpoint key factors for success in the Moroccan construction sector.

