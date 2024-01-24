Ethiopia Construction Industry Report 2023: China's Investment in Ethiopia's Economic Zones Gains Momentum - Forecasts to2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethiopia Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Ethiopia is expected to grow by 5.6% in real terms in 2023, and register an average annual growth of 8.9% from 2024 to 2027. The industry's growth over the forecast period will be supported by rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, coupled with the re-start of halted development projects, following an easing of the armed conflict.

In August 2023, the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) announced that the country attracted ETB213 billion ($3.4 billion) in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by registering 269 investment projects in FY2022-23 (which runs from 8th July 2022 to 7th July 2023). By comparison, the country attracted ETB194.2 billion ($3.1 billion) in FDI in FY2021-22, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.7%.



Forecast-period growth in the industry will also be supported by investments in transport, energy, industrial and housing sectors. In August 2023, the Addis Ababa City Administration signed an agreement with the Chinese FHEC Overseas Investment Company to build a Special Economic Zone in the capital city.

The 'Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone' project will include the construction of an international economic and commercial zone, a financial and business zone, an educational and cultural zone, and a housing zone. Earlier that month, the Gada Special Economic Zone Authority (GSEZA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese construction engineering company China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for joint development of the Ethiopian special economic zone. The Gada Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) will be built over an area of 10km2, over a period of five years.

The GSEZ is planned to have 13 industrial zones, free trade zones, recreational centres, central business districts, science and technological parks, trade service parks and residential areas. Rising FDI in the country will also boost the industry's growth over the coming years. According to the EIC, FDI in the country rose by 9.7% YoY in FY2022-23, to ETB213 billion ($3.4 billion).

This increase in FDI inflows is attributed to the government's focus on improving the investment climate in the country. This includes the government's efforts to simplify the investment registration process, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and provide tax incentives to investors.

