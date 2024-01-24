Spain Construction Sector Predicted Robust Growth: Insights and Forecasts 2023-2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Comprehensive Research Breaks Down Spain's Construction Market Dynamics and Growth Opportunities



A recently compiled report delves deep into the projected expansion of Spain's construction industry, bringing to light the sectors and trends driving the market. The study anticipates a 3.5% growth in 2023, further projecting a steady annual increase of 2.6% from 2024 to 2027.

This optimistic outlook is primarily fueled by significant investments within various sectors, including transport, renewable energy, housing, and industrial development, with considerable backing from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Strategic Benefits and Industry Insights



The insights and analyses presented in the report are crucial for stakeholders and businesses looking to gauge market potential, understand ongoing trends, and assess risks and competitive pressures. Furthermore, the detailed forecast data enables users to tailor their strategies effectively, ensuring alignment with the market's trajectory. Such granular insight underlines Spain as a beacon of opportunity within the European construction landscape, positioned for significant advances over the coming years.



Key Findings and Future Prospects

Positive Trajectory: With Gross Fixed Capital Formation witnessing a 2.9% uptick YoY in early 2023, and the construction industry's value add increasing by 2.4% YoY, the foundation for future growth is firmly laid.

Investment Influx: The European Investment Bank's recent approval of a substantial loan for the enhancement of Naturgy’s electricity distribution network exemplifies external financial confidence in Spain's infrastructure.

Renewable Energy Focus: Aligning with Spain's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), significant investments are earmarked for renewable energy, targeting a combined total installed capacity of 214GW by 2030.

Foreign Direct Investment: The movement of FDI into Spain demonstrates a robust economic climate, with generous support for battery production projects indicating a surge in the industrial and energy sectors.

Mega-Project Analysis: The report scrutinizes the mega-project pipeline, offering insights into the stages of development and the involved parties, thereby showcasing anticipated project expenditures.

