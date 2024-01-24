Portugal Construction Industry Report 2023: Output to Shrink by 1.2% in Real Terms in 2023 Caused by Inflation and Costs, Slowing Exports, and Falling Building Permits - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher expects the construction industry in Portugal to shrink by 1.2% in real terms in 2023, owing to headwinds caused by high inflation and construction costs, slowing exports, and falling building permits.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the total number of building permits issued in the country fell by 10.9% year on year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2023. The industry's output in 2023 will however be supported by the government's focus on enhancing infrastructure facilities.

The government approved a 2023 State Budget that allocates EUR1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) to state municipalities through the FFD (fund to finance decentralization), to enhance infrastructure facilities. Additionally, the government has allocated EUR500 million ($510 million) for energy, EUR1.7 billion ($1.7 billion) for environmental and climate action, and EUR14.9 billion ($15.2 billion) for the healthcare sector in the 2023 Budget.



The industry is however expected to rebound at an annual rate of 2.6% in 2024, before slowing to an average rate of 1.9% from 2025 to 2027. The industry's growth over the forecast period will be supported by investments in the transport, electricity, and housing sectors. The government plans to invest EUR1.34 billion ($1.37 billion) in rail and public transport projects in 2024, marking a 23% increase on the EUR1.09 billion ($1.11 billion) investment planned for 2023.

Of the total, EUR717 million ($732.2 million) will be invested on expanding the rail network, and the remaining EUR627 million ($640.3 million) will be invested on upgrading and modernising the rail network, and purchasing new rolling stock. Over the long term, growth in the Portuguese construction industry will be supported by investments as part of the 2030 National Investment Program (PNI), which includes a planned expenditure of EUR21.7 billion ($22.2 billion) on transport projects by 2030. Of the total, EUR10.5 billion ($10.7 billion) will be invested in 16 rail projects by 2030.

Scope

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Portugal, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

