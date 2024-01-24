The Netherlands Construction Industry Report 2023: Output Projected to Grow by 3% in Real Terms - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Netherlands Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dutch construction industry is expected to grow by 3% in real terms in 2023, owing to an increase in the execution rate of project developments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects, in addition to the government's commitment to investing in transport network projects.

The government set aside EUR4 billion ($4.1 billion) for infrastructure in its 2023 Budget, including EUR2 billion ($2 billion) for railway improvements, EUR1 billion ($1 billion) for roads, EUR500 million ($510.6 billion) for water management, and EUR500 million ($510.6 billion) for waterways. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the construction value add rose by 2.1% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2023, following Y-o-Y growth of 3.3% in Q2 and 6% in Q1 2023.

However, the industry's output is expected to fall by 5.6% in 2024, as a result of ongoing inflationary pressure, supply chain disruptions, and labour shortages, which have resulted in an increasing number of bankruptcies in the country. In November 2023, the CBS reported that the total number of companies declared bankrupt in the country rose by 63.9% YoY in January-2023, totalling 2,688 companies.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to recover and record an annual average growth of 1.9% during 2025-27, aided by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects. The government intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 49% compared to 1990 levels by 2030 and 95% by 2050.

It is focusing on increasing renewable energy capacity across the country to support this goal. In November 2022, the government set up a fund of EUR35 billion ($35.7 billion) to finance projects that would help the country in its energy transition. Energy and utility developments will have a significant impact on industry output over the forecast period.

According to the Netherlands Environment Agency (PBL), the country expects the share of renewable energy to rise to 85% by 2030, with the government investing in wind turbine infrastructure and estimating that it will be able to generate about 50GW of wind-based energy by 2040.

