Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Server Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America data center server market size reached US$ 19.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.







Since their inception, data centers have evolved from on-premise physical servers to virtual infrastructure, which provides support to workloads and applications across the multi-cloud environment. Some of the essential components included in a data center are switches, storage systems, application delivery controllers, routers, firewalls, and servers. Together, these components can offer a network and storage infrastructure and computing resources. To perform efficiently, a data center requires an appropriate, designated infrastructure, which typically consists of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), cooling systems, backup generators, power subsystems, ventilation, fire suppression, and connections to external networks. Data centers are employed mainly for protecting the integrity and performance of the core data center components.



The North America data center server market is being driven by several factors. The large cache memory and storage capacity of servers employed in the data centers are currently fueling market growth in the region. Furthermore, the servers provide data security, integrity and scalability to the data stored in data centers. Thus, declining prices of servers have resulted in the increasing adoption of data centers across the region. Moreover, manufacturers have started conducting wide-scale R&D activities to develop new technologies, such as micro servers and blade servers, for differentiating their products, which has been positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, colocation providers, hyperscale operators, enterprises and government agencies have been investing heavily in improving the overall security of their data, which is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the demand for data center servers is expected to be propelled by continuous technological innovations in power sources, such as lithium-ion UOS systems, DRUPS, and fuel cells.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the North America data center server market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on product and application.

Market by Product

Rack Servers

Blade Servers

Micro Servers

Tower Servers

Market by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5gnzc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment