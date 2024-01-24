The National Women’s Health Network Releases 2024 Policy Agenda

Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women comprise more than half of the United States population, and yet women are far less likely to have access to health care and more likely to experience adverse health outcomes. In an effort to shed light on these inequities and better represent the diverse health interests of women across the life continuum, the National Women’s Health Network (NWHN) has released our 2024 Policy Agenda.

The agenda maintains an intersectional focus on sexual and reproductive health, maternal health, and aging women. It details issue briefs, legislative actions, and policy recommendations from our experts related to:

Expanding access to safe and legal abortion services

Ensuring affordable contraception access

Improving sexual education programs and STI screening

Advancing research initiatives dedicated to conditions that disproportionately affect women

Reducing racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes

Improving the quality of prenatal and postpartum care

Expanding health care coverage for aging women

Controlling skyrocketing drug prices

Addressing specific health care needs related to menopause and post-menopausal health

“This is what the nation's women have told us they care about,” asserted Denise Hyater-Lindenmuth, Executive Director of the NWHN. “And this is what we need to get done to bridge the country’s gaping health equity gaps. We are working tirelessly with our partners on the Hill and on the ground to see that each and every one of these things is part of the conversation this election year.”

To access the 2024 Policy Agenda and learn more about our work, visit our website.

#####

The National Women's Health Network, a 501c3 not for profit, represents the health interests of women across the life continuum with an intersectional focus on sexual and reproductive health, maternal health, and the health and well-being of aging women. We work to improve women’s health outcomes through state and federal advocacy, consumer health education, and grassroots technical assistance initiatives. For more information about or programs, services and initiatives and how to donate, visit www.nwhn.org.