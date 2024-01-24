Plant Genotyping Equipment Market on Rise with Enhanced Crop Yield Through Advanced Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Genotyping Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant genotyping equipment market size reached US$ 686 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,203 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2022-2028. The rising demand for high yielding crops, increasing need to improve the tolerance and adaptability of plants, and the thriving agriculture industry represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Plant genotyping is the process of identifying the differences in genetic comprehension by analyzing the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence with a sample or reference. It relies on next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to develop plants with high nutritional content and resistance to illnesses and environmental stress. It assists in studying the diversity and evolution of different species, germplasm characterization and seed purity, and marker-assisted selection (MAS). It is used in various fields of agricultural research, such as crop trait development and seed quality control. It can be achieved through various equipment, such as single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping equipment, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instruments, DNA analyzer, and liquid handler. Plant genotyping equipment is used to analyze, identify, and assess genetic markers in the plant. It also promotes crop yield by changing or integrating the genes of plants at the molecular level and during the breeding process.



Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Trends:



At present, there is a rise in the demand for high-yielding crops due to the growing population across the globe. This, along with the thriving agriculture industry, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing need to improve the tolerance and adaptability of plants to various adverse environments for assuring stable and higher crop production is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for plant genotyping equipment to understand the genetic characteristics associated with complex plant traits and the effects of various environmental factors on these traits is positively influencing the market. In addition, there is an increase in the utilization of plant genotyping equipment to identify variants associated with desired phenotypic traits around the world. This, coupled with the rising adoption of modern farming practices, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the escalating demand for plant genotyping equipment to understand the genotype behavior of plants, such as yield, tolerance, and resistance against biotic and abiotic stress, is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing demand for SNP genotyping equipment and quantitative trait locus (QTL) for enhancing various plant characteristics, such as high pest resistance, more yield, and improved stress tolerance, is offering a favorable market outlook.



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the plant genotyping equipment market based on the equipment type. This includes SNP genotyping equipment, real-time PCR instrument, DNA analyzer, liquid handler, and others. According to the report, SNP genotyping equipment represented the largest segment.



A detailed breakup and analysis of the plant genotyping equipment market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes plant research, breeding, product development, and quality assessment. According to the report, breeding accounted for the largest market share.



A detailed breakup and analysis of the plant genotyping equipment market based on the end use has also been provided in the report. This includes greenhouse, field, and laboratory. According to the report, laboratory accounted for the largest market share.



