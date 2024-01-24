Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market to Surpass $11 Billion by 2030 with Significant Advancement in Genetic Research and Diagnostic Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Trends and Forecast



The future of the global primary immunodeficiency therapeutics market looks promising with opportunities in the immunoglobulin replacement therapy, stem cell/bone marrow transplantation, antibiotic therapy, and gene therapy markets. The global primary immunodeficiency therapeutics market is expected to reach an estimated $11.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing primary immunodeficiency disorders awareness, rising genomic research, and on-going advancement in diagnostoc technologies, such as genetic testing, flow cytometry, and next-generation sequencing.



Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global primary immunodeficiency therapeutics by type, disease type, and region.



Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy

Stem Cell/Bone Marrow Transplantation

Antibiotic Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market by Disease Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Antibody Deficiency

Cellular Immunodeficiency

Innate Immune Disorders

Others

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies primary immunodeficiency therapeutics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the primary immunodeficiency therapeutics companies profiled in this report include-

Pfizer

CSL Behring

Grifols

Abbott

Adma Biologics

Astrazeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biocon

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market Insights



The publisher forecasts that antibody deficiency will remain the largest segment due to increasing awareness of antibody deficiency and aging population is more susceptible to antibody deficiency.

Within this market, immunoglobulin replacement therapy is expected to remain the largest segment as it helps to improve the immune system function and also reduces the risk of infections in primary immunodeficiency disorders patients.

North America will remain the largest segment due to high prevalence of primary immunodeficiency disorders and availability of reimbursement for primary immunodeficiency disorders therapeutics.



