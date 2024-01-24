Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and specialty clinic markets. The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for effective treatments, rising prevalence of mucopolysaccharidosis, and rising healthcare spending.



Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment by type, treatment, end use, and region.



Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

MPS-I

MPS-II

MPS-IV

MPS-VI

MPS-VII

Others

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market by Treatment [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies mucopolysaccharidosis treatment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment companies profiled in this report include-

Take da Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Sarepta Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Esteve

Immusoft Corporation

Inventiva

GC Pharma

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Insights



The publisher forecasts that enzyme replacement therapy will remain the larger segment due to high demand from hospitals and clinics as it help to improve the symptoms and quality of life for MPS patients, and it can also extend their lifespan.



Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to it has the necessary infrastructure, such as specialized laboratories and equipment, and the necessary expertise like trained healthcare professionals, to provide MPS treatment.

North America will remain the largest segment due to high prevalence of MPS supported by well-established healthcare system and MPS reimbursement policy.



