Avery Dennison Corp Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is a provider of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It produces pressure-sensitive materials, tags, labels, tickets, fasteners, tickets, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays, imprinting equipment, and related services.
The company offers products under the Avery Dennison, Yongle, Fasson, Monarch, JAC, and Mactac brands. It serves various sectors including automotive, food, electronic and electrical, retail, transportation, and supply chain and logistics. The company operates across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Avery Dennison is headquartered in Glendale, California, the US.
The reportable business segments of the company are -
- Label and Graphic Materials
- Retail Branding and Information Solutions
- Industrial and Healthcare Materials. Label and Graphic Materials contributed the most to the company's 2020 net sales.
Scope
- Avery Dennison is embracing IoT to develop innovative products. In 2020, the company launched the Freshmarx temperature tracker, an IoT-enabled solution that allows restaurant operators to remotely monitor the temperature and humidity in their cold storage units.
- Avery Dennison's Intelligent Labels vision combines digital triggers and labeling technologies with data in the atma.io platform, enabling real-time temperature monitoring.
- To improve accessibility to training content and services, Avery Dennison deployed AI-based chatbots and other advanced digital communication platforms.
- Avery Dennison teamed up with SAP to provide improved data solutions through digital IDs for its customers. The company integrated item-level RFID data with SAP's enterprise solutions enhancing demand planning, forecasting, inventory management, and multi-channel delivery.
