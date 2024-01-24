Alphabet Inc Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, Innovation Programs, GV,CapitalG , Gradient Ventures, India Digitization Fund

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alphabet Inc - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insights into Alphabet's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Alphabet Inc (Alphabet) is a collection of businesses. Its largest business is Google, which includes two segments: Google Services and Google Cloud. Alphabet's non-Google businesses are referred to collectively as Other Bets. Google Services' key platforms and products include Android, ads, Google Photos, Chrome, Google Maps, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Play, YouTube, and Search. Google Cloud's key offerings include Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform. The company's Other Bets businesses focus on solving problems which affect several industries, including health, transportation and climate change.
Scope
- Alphabet is tapping into the power of key disruptive technologies to expand its enterprise services, achieve operational efficiencies, and mitigate security risks. AI, big data, cloud, cybersecurity, and ecommerce are among the key technologies under focus for the company.
- In 2023, Google partnered with the University of Tokyo and University of Chicago to develop a fault tolerant quantum computer.
- In 2023, Google announced plans to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic, an AI research company that develops interpretable, reliable and steerable AI systems.
