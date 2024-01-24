FM Broadcast Transmitter Market to Reach USD 13 Million Globally by 2027, Finds New Research Report

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FM Broadcast Transmitter Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FM broadcast transmitter market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an expansion by USD 13.03 million from 2022 to 2027, advancing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.04% throughout the forecast period. A new comprehensive analysis reveals key insights into this market, including size, trends, technological advancements, and the driving forces propelling its expansion.

One of the key contributors to this growth is the innovative utilization of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters, offering higher efficiency and support for high-voltage operations. Additionally, the inherent resilience of FM broadcast technology to signal strength variations continues to spur market growth as does the spike in radio advertising revenue. Developing trends such as the increasing demand for solid-state transmitters are projected to further stimulate market enlargement during the upcoming years.

The report segments the market on the basis of capacity, into categories including Above 20 kW, 5-20 kW, and 5 W-5 kW, and by technology into Analog and Digital transmitters. Furthermore, the analysis provides detailed geographical insights, dividing the market into key regions such as:

North America

South America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

The upward trajectory of the FM broadcast transmitter market is also likely to be fueled by rising adoption of cutting-edge multi-transmitter technology and the emergence of novel cooling solutions designed for these systems.

The extensive vendor analysis included in the report aims to assist stakeholders in enhancing their market position. It encompasses a thorough investigation of several leading vendors, which are instrumental in shaping the market landscape. In addition, the research outlines upcoming trends and challenges that may influence market growth to aid companies in crafting strategic plans for capitalizing on the impending opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

