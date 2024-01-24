Kubota Corp Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kubota Corporation - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers comprehensive insights into Kubota's technology-related activities. It includes a detailed analysis of the company's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

The report covers a wide range of technology initiatives undertaken by Kubota, such as partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. Each technology initiative is thoroughly examined, including its technology theme, objective, and the benefits it provides.

The report also provides information on Kubota's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts. These insights are valuable for understanding Kubota's technological advancements and strategies in today's evolving business landscape.

Scope

Kubota is promoting open innovation by proactively collaborating with companies, universities, and research institutes. By combining its expertise and technologies, Kubota has been relying on cutting-edge technologies including AI, big data, IoT, and robotics, from different fields and industries, to develop new products and solutions anticipating future changes.

To accelerate open innovation in the agricultural sector, in 2019, Kubota joined THRIVE Accelerator Program run by SVG Ventures. This helped the company to further strengthen its network with start-ups, research institutes, and universities.

In 2020, Kubota partnered with Microsoft, to achieve full-scale digital transformation, by migrating all its IT infrastructure and other core systems to Microsoft Azure. Kubota has also launched AI Machine Learning Lab to accelerate innovations through AI applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

