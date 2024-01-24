Geothermal Drilling Market Driven by Global Energy Demand and Sustainability Efforts - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geothermal Drilling Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry research on the global geothermal drilling market offers a comprehensive analysis of the sector, projecting a significant growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The surge in market growth, which is expected to increase by USD 205.01 million, is attributed to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31%.

The report presents an all-encompassing view of the market, emphasizing the increasing worldwide energy demand as the key factor bolstering market expansion. A detailed inspection reveals that the quest for efficient resource utilization and emission reduction, coupled with the volatility in oil prices and the rising cost of electricity, is compelling a shift towards geothermal energy sources.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The study categorizes the geothermal drilling market into different segments based on application and drilling depth:

By Application: Binary plants Steam plants





By Area: Below 1000m 1000-2000m





By Geographical Landscape: APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa



Drivers and Future Trends

The advent of decarbonization initiatives is identified as a critical element propelling the market forward. Innovations in Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) technology and the integration of machine learning techniques in geothermal exploration are expected to play a substantial role in market demand.

This comprehensive industry analysis is bolstered by the inclusion of a robust vendor analysis, aimed at aiding clients in improving their position in the market. The report also acknowledges the presence of upcoming trends and challenges that could shape future market growth, assisting companies in developing strategic approaches to capitalize on growth opportunities.

The in-depth market research, conducted through a blend of primary and secondary research methods, delivers a well-rounded and reliable dataset derived from key industry influencers. Such meticulous research forms the basis for the market's competitive landscape and thorough vendor analysis.

Competitive Insights and Market Projections

Strategic insights pertaining to market competition and pricing are incorporated to provide a holistic view of the industry. With promotional strategies and competition being closely analyzed, the report stands as a valuable resource for stakeholders looking to understand the intricacies of the geothermal drilling market.

The array of data presented in the study is a product of extensive and rigorous research, both primary and secondary, providing stakeholders with a reliable compass for navigating the market landscape.

This new research publication detailing market size, forecast, and analysis for the geothermal drilling sector has been added to our comprehensive collection of market intelligence. To gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and vendor strategies, industry professionals and interested parties are encouraged to explore this inclusive report.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Baker Hughes Co.

Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.

Drillstar Industries

Fraste Spa

GA Drilling AS

Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.

Gill Rock Drill Co. Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Huisman Equipment BV

Hydro Resources

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

KONYA SONDAJ

Laibe Corp.

Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.

Ormat Technologies Inc.

PT Pertamina Persero

Quaise Energy

Schlumberger Ltd.

SIMCO Drilling Equipment Inc.

STDS Jantz GmbH and Co. KG

