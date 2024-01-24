Global Smart Bottle Market Set for Growth, Fueled by IoT Integration and Hydration Tracking Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Bottle Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart bottle industry is poised to experience significant growth, with projections indicating an impressive uptick by a multimillion-dollar margin through 2027. A recent market analysis anticipates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.05%. The detailed report, encompassing the period from 2022 to 2027, shines a spotlight on the pivotal factors, sector segmentation, and geographical insights shaping the market's trajectory.
Within the evolving landscape of internet-connected devices, the smart bottle market is being propelled forward by enhanced consumer cognizance about hydration's health benefits, a surge in disposable income levels, and advanced integration of Internet of Things (IoT) functionality within hydration solutions. These elements combine to foster a rich environment for market expansion.
Segmentation Highlights:
- By Component:
- Software
- Hardware
- By Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
- By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
One particularly noteworthy trend is the escalating call for personalized hydration tracking solutions, a factor which is anticipated to strongly influence market growth. Concurrently, the rising acclaim of connected fitness devices and a burgeoning interest in sustainable, eco-friendly smart bottle alternatives are projected to fuel market demand.
The comprehensive analysis serves as a resourceful guide for entities aiming to bolster their market stance. It extends an exhaustive evaluation of leading players in the field, offering insights that span a range of innovative product offerings to strategic market approaches.
Market Dynamics:
- Comprehensive assessment of market size, forecasts, and industry dynamics
- Qualitative and quantitative analyses supplemented by primary and secondary data sourcing
- Examination of pivotal market influencers and competitive promotions
- Projections combining study, synthesis, and summation of data from multifaceted sources
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AARDEX Group S.A.
- Annanta Baby Inc.
- Bleaf Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Diageo Plc
- Ecomo Inc.
- EQUA d.o.o.
- Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.
- Hidrate Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LARQ Inc.
- LifeFuels
- Monos Travel Ltd.
- NOERDEN
- Out of Galaxy Inc.
- Ozmo
- Re Co. SA
- Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH
- TYLT Inc.
- UBO Technologies LLC
- Waterh
