Burberry Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Burberry Group plc (Burberry) manufactures, retails, wholesales and markets luxury goods. The company provides accessories, men's and women's apparels, children wear, beauty and other products. In addition to this, it also offers sunglasses, watches, leather goods, handbags and beauty products. The company markets these products under Burberry brand.

It distributes through a diversified network of retail, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide and manages its business operations through Burberry mainline stores, outlets, concessions stores and digital commerce platforms, franchisees, department stores and multi-brand specialty account stores. It also operates manufacturing facility across the UK and Italy. The company also merchandises these products through burberry.com. It has presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) and America's regions.



The report provides information and insights into Burberry's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

Burberry's digitally focused business model focuses on two key things, social media and mobile marketing, and creating in-store digital experience. Burberry always explores new ways to engage with its customers online from in-game NFTs, augmented reality (AR) based social media content to new store concepts.

Burberry leverages machine learning (ML) technologies and algorithms to improve customer service, fight counterfeit products and offer personalized shopping experiences to its customers. Through ML technologies the company aims to predict customers' preferences by leveraging available data to enhance their online and in-store experiences, through tailored recommendations and uses customers social media accounts for communication.

Burberry is leveraging AWS to redefine customer experiences and enable cloud-based business agility. Burberry also partnered with EPAM to migrate its core operations onto cloud-based SaaS platforms to enhance its commerce and transactional capabilities by implementing new features quickly.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apple

Mythical Games

IBM

Elle Digital

Google

Instagram

Tencent

Snapchat

