Global Satellite Market Set for Accelerated Growth, Forecasted to Surge by USD 14 Billion Gearing Towards 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Global Satellite Market predicts a promising future with an anticipated surge of USD 14.52 billion during the forecast period of 2023-2028, advancing at an impressive CAGR of 3.31%. This holistic analysis encapsulates the market size and forecast, discernible trends, and growth drivers, alongside a detailed vendor analysis encompassing roughly 25 prominent players in the arena.

The intelligence report offers an up-to-date assessment of the currently unfolding market scenario, underscored by emerging trends and robust growth drivers. The ubiquitous demand for satellite navigation systems, burgeoning internet usage, and a noticeable rise in the demand for compact satellites are propelling the market forward.

Notably, the report delineates a segmentation of the satellite market, highlighting varied end-users and types:

By End-user: Civil Defense





By Type: Large Medium satellite Small satellite



Furthermore, a geographical breakdown showcases the market spread across:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Industry experts have pinpointed the escalating satellite-based telemetry applications as a critical catalyst in market expansion in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the increase in research and development spending in aerospace and defense, coupled with the rising demand for earth observation imagery and analytics, stands to contribute significantly to market demand.

This meticulous satellite market analysis details a robust vendor landscape established to aid clients in bolstering their market stance. Among the leading vendors, the report includes in-depth analyses of industry giants, highlighting their positioning and strategy. Furthermore, the report sheds light on emerging trends and imminent challenges likely to shape market progression, equipping enterprises to frame strategic initiatives and capitalize on upcoming growth prospects.

Key Research Highlights:

A detailed assessment of market size, projections, and industry analysis. Insightful highlights on prominent market influencers, pricing strategies, and competitive dynamics. An expansive vendor analysis with qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to forecast precise market growth.

Conducted with a balanced blend of primary and secondary research, the market report extends a complete competitive analysis while formulating a wealth of data that is comprehensive, trustworthy, and culminated through exhaustive research. Crafted to cater to industry stakeholders, the market insights underscore actionable intelligence that can define the trajectory of market participants in the evolving Global Satellite Market landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AAC Clyde Space AB

Airbus SE

Ball Corp.

EnduroSat

Eutelsat SA

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Intelsat US LLC

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

OHB SE

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Sierra Nevada Corp.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Terran Orbital Corp.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw7r4w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.