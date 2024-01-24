Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market Poised for Growth, Fueled by IoT and Consumer Electronics Trends

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report on the global semiconductor glass wafer market, now available for access, has been meticulously studied and synthesised to offer a comprehensive examination of the industry's progression and future trajectory. Anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2023 and 2028, the market is forecasted to expand by approximately USD 138.6 million over the said period.

Driving this significant growth are several key factors, including the rise of sophisticated portable consumer electronic devices, burgeoning demand for IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and a steady uptick in the demand for MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) devices. These elements, along with a rising interest in wearable technology and the development of smart cities, are anticipated to inject vigor into the market's expansion.

Segmentation of the semiconductor glass wafer market has been categorized by type, application, and geographical landscape as follows:

Borosilicate Glass

Quartz

Fused Silica

With further segmentation by application into:

Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Aerospace and Defense Others

The geographical outlook of the market extends across:

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The in-depth vendor analysis included in the report serves as a strategic tool to support clientele in enhancing market presence. The analysis profiles leading manufacturers who are making significant contributions to the market, such as those specializing in borosilicate glass, quartz, and fused silica products. Noteworthy is the impact of IoT proliferation as one of the driving forces behind market growth, envisaged to create substantial demand in the near future.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AGC Inc.

Bullen Ultrasonics

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Coresix Precision Glass Inc.

Corning Inc.

Mosaic Microsystems

Nano Quarz Wafer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Plan Optik AG

Prolyx Microelectronics Pvt Ltd.

Samtec Inc.

SCHOTT AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Specialty Glass Products

Swift Glass Co Inc.

Sydor Optics

TECNISCO Ltd.

TSI Inc.

