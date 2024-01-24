Global Core Banking Solutions Market Predicted to Surge to USD 1.8 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Digitalization

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Core Banking Solutions Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The financial industry is on the brink of a transformative era with the core banking solutions market expected to expand significantly, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.82% from 2023 to 2028. A comprehensive analysis outlines the potent market size, forecast, prevailing trends, growth catalysts, and the challenges that shape the ecosystem.

Driving this surge is a blend of technological advancements in core banking solutions, an escalating need for system scalability, and the widespread digital transformation sweeping through the financial sector. Market segmentation analysis indicates a varied impact across different deployment models and end-user sectors, shining a light on tailored growth patterns within the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

Deployment: On-premises vs. Cloud





On-premises vs. Cloud End-user: Large Enterprises vs. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)





Large Enterprises vs. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), South America

A Technological Revolution: AI and Machine Learning at the Forefront

Among the numerous factors propelling the core banking solutions market, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) stands out as a revolutionary driver, enhancing customer experiences significantly. The ease and accessibility brought forth by the widespread adoption of smartphones and the rise of AI-driven chatbots are set to catalyze substantial market demand.

Key Industry Influencers and Market Dynamics:

The detailed vendor analysis covers a spectrum of leading market participants, including globally recognized entities that contribute to the dynamic competitive landscape. The report delves into the strategic maneuvers of these key players, providing insights into their market positioning and potential strategies for navigating forthcoming opportunities.

