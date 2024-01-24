Allianz Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Allianz X, Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allianz - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Allianz's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Allianz, a provider of global insurance and asset management services, offers life insurance and property and casualty insurance products under the Allianz and Euler Hermes brands. Its insurance offerings cover motor, liability, homeowner, accident, travel and assistance, marine, aviation, and transport. It also offers term insurance, endowment and retirement plans, and pension products.

Allianz offers a wide range of products, services, and solutions in asset management. Its asset management products include fixed income, equities, and alternative investments. The company provides asset management services to third-party investors under the PIMCO brand. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides its products and services to clients worldwide.



Scope

Allianz is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning to resolve motor claims within 30 minutes. It also provides AI-based chatbots and voicebots to help its customers with products and services.

GDF is a digital transformation unit of the Allianz Group. It connects all the companies under the Allianz Group around the world, to provide an engaging digital customer experience.

Allianz Partners is incorporating digital technology into its health products and services in order to create a comprehensive and simplified healthcare journey that supports customers at all stages and delivers better and more accessible care.

Allianz Accelerator supports innovative startups working mostly in big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and wearables. The five-month acceleration program offers selected startups access to a network of mentors, experts, backers, and major investors.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Allianz's fintech operations.

Gain insights into its fintech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, and investment strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Allianz X

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Google cloud

Visa

Pand.ai

Fidel Softech

Lime

Dinghy

CHECK24

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2njte

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.