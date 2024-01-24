Nordstrom Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives, Acquisitions, ICT Budget and Contracts, Partnership and Acquisitions Network Map

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordstrom, Inc. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers valuable insights into Nordstrom's technology-related activities, encompassing various aspects.

Nordstrom Inc. (Nordstrom) is a specialty fashion retail company operating through multiple retail channels. The company offers a wide selection of branded and private label merchandise, including shoes, apparel, beauty products, home goods and accessories for men, women, children, and young adults. The company's well-known trademarks are Nordstrom, HauteLook, Nordstrom Rack, Halogen, Caslon, BP, Zella, 1901, Treasure and Bond, and Tucker+Tate.

The company retails through the Nordstrom.ca website, Nordstrom.com mobile application and website, Nordstrom stores in the US and Canada, TrunkClub.com website, Nordstrom Rack stores, Last Chance clearance stores, and Nordstrom Local stores. The company also offers alteration and tailoring, dining, and styling services. Nordstrom Rack is the off-price division of Nordstrom.

The company established the Nordstrom Innovation Lab to foster innovations that help in enhancing customer experience and bring efficiencies in its supply chain. It is exploring a number of emerging technologies, including AI, machine learning, big data, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, cloud, digital payments, mobile technologies, ecommerce etc. to achieve operational efficiency and provide an enjoyable shopping experience to customers.

This comprehensive overview provides a deep understanding of Nordstrom's approach to embracing digital technologies, fostering innovation, and engaging with technology partners in the evolving digital landscape.



Scope

Nordstrom is exploring technologies including AI, machine learning, big data, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, cloud, digital payments, mobile technologies, ecommerce, social media, predictive analysis and smart supply chain to provide enhanced shopping experiences and achieve operational efficiencies.

