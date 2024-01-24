Lactalis Foodservice Launches Galbani Professionale Premio Pizza Mozzarella in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada Foodservice – a division of Canadian dairy leader Lactalis Canada – is pleased to announce the launch of Galbani Professionale Premio Pizza Mozzarella in Canada.



As the latest innovation from Italy’s #1 cheese brand Galbani Professionale, Premio is a 26% Pizza Mozzarella that comes in a 2.3kg block format. With ample free oil, remarkable blister coverage and uniformity as well as a rich, buttery and creamy flavour profile, Galbani Professionale Premio Pizza Mozzarella is ideal for exceptional cheese coverage and unparalleled melting behaviour for a mouthwatering texture.

“As part of Lactalis Canada Foodservices’ commitment to always deliver the highest quality products to our customers and ensure a seamless back of house experience, we are excited to further complement our Galbani Professionale portfolio with the addition of Galbani Professionale Premio Pizza Mozzarella here in Canada,” said Iven Zanardo, General Manager, Foodservice, Ingredients & Exports at Lactalis Canada. “A must have ingredient for any professional kitchen, Galbani Professionale Premio Pizza Mozzarella is destined to inspire chefs and become the preferred choice for restaurants nationwide.”

“Working with a new cheese can sometimes be challenging – but not when it’s a Galbani Professionale product,” said award winning Chef Thomas Schneider, Owner of Tommy’s Pizzeria in Manitoba. “I know that Lactalis Canada’s Galbani Professionale team puts the time and research into ensuring their products always cook properly, with amazing consistency so that chefs like myself never have to worry. Every single time I try a Galbani Professionale product it always tastes incredible, and I’m thrilled to feature Galbani Premio Pizza Mozzarella in my pizzeria.”

To celebrate the launch of Galbani Professionale Premio Pizza Mozzarella in Canada, the brand held an exclusive event at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto, where guests had the opportunity to learn more about this innovative product from trusted industry professionals including Afrim Pristine, Canada's premier cheese expert, TV personality and owner of the Cheese Boutique in Toronto, as well as renowned Chef Thomas Schneider, Chef Maurizio Mascioli, Chef Anthony Sestito, Chef Ryan Marquis and Chef Luciano Schipano. Participants also enjoyed a specially curated menu featuring Premio Pizza Mozzarella in collaboration with Toronto Ritz-Carlton Hotel Chef Liezle Espejo.

Learn more about Lactalis Canada’s Galbani Professionale Premio Pizza Mozzarella at Galbanipropremio.ca.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs more than 4,000 employees, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

