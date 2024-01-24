Aviva Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Investments, Partnership and Investment Network Map, ICT Budget and Contracts

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviva - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insights into Aviva's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its investments.



Aviva is a multinational insurance and financial services group offering a range of insurance, wealth, and retirement solutions to individual and business customers. The group operates through its business units in the UK, Ireland and Canada. Its UK & Ireland Life business unit offers health & life insurance, retirement and wealth products to customers in the UK and Ireland.

Its UK & Ireland General Insurance business unit offers business, home, car and holiday insurance products. Its Canada General Insurance business unit offers business, home, car, and lifestyle insurance products to customers in Canada. Its Aviva Investors business unit manages assets of clients across the world. Aviva also has international investments in China, Singapore, and India.



Scope

Aviva is strengthening its focus on the use of innovative technologies to enhance its digital capabilities. AI, big data, cloud, insurtech, regtech, and cyber insurance are among the technologies the company is concentrating on.

Aviva has signed strategic partnerships with various companies in order to gain access to advanced technologies that can digitally transform its business operations. For instance, the insurance company partnered with hyperexponential, a UK-based software company, in 2023 to use its Pricing Decision Intelligence (PDI) platform.

In December 2022, Aviva Canada implemented the full suite of enterprise claims management solutions of Mitchell International, including Mitchell Cloud Estimating, and Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, to accelerate automobile claims processing.

